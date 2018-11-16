NDTV Gadgets360.com
  iPad Pro (2018) Units Now Available in India via Select Offline Retailers, Wider Availability Next Week

iPad Pro (2018) Units Now Available in India via Select Offline Retailers, Wider Availability Next Week

16 November 2018
iPad Pro (2018) Units Now Available in India via Select Offline Retailers, Wider Availability Next Week

iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch will be sold in 64GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB storage options

Highlights

  • 11-inch iPad Pro (2018) starts at Rs. 71,900
  • 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2018) starts at Rs. 89,900
  • Expect online availability to begin next week

The iPad Pro (2018) 11-inch and 12.9-inch models are now available to buy in India, in line with our report last week. Gadgets 360 has learnt that select offline retailers have started receiving iPad units already. Apple says it will be released November 23 "across all channels" so expect wider availability — including online, from the likes of Flipkart and Amazon — next week. To recall, the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch models were launched at an event in New York on October 31 though no India launch date was revealed at the time.

iPad Pro (2018) price in India, launch offers

Both the iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch (Review) variants will be sold in 64GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. The 11-inch model price in India starts at Rs. 71,900, while the 12.9-inch model price in India starts at Rs. 89,900. You can find the complete list of price per SKU in the table below.

iPad Pro (2018) Review

iPad Pro Model

11-inch iPad Pro Price in India

12.9-inch iPad Pro Price in India

Wi-Fi Only

    

64GB

Rs. 71,900

Rs. 89,900

256GB

Rs. 85,900

Rs. 1,03,900

512GB

Rs. 1,03,990

Rs. 1,21,900

1TB

Rs. 1,39,900

Rs. 1,57,900

Wi-Fi + Cellular

    

64GB

Rs. 85,900

Rs. 1,03,900

256GB

Rs. 99,900

Rs. 1,17,900

512GB

Rs. 1,17,900

Rs. 1,35,900

1TB

Rs. 1,53,900

Rs. 1,71,900

The second-generation Apple Pencil has been priced at Rs. 10,990. A Smart Folio folio case has been priced at Rs. 7,500 and Rs. 9,900 for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes respectively, while a refreshed Smart Keyboard Folio has been priced at Rs. 15,900 and Rs. 17,900 respectively.

Maple Store and Unicorn Store Apple premium resellers list launch offers with up to 5 percent cashback on EMI via Citi credit cards and Axis Bank, apart from no-cost EMIs from Bajaj Finserv. Both say effective monthly cost (EMC) starts at Rs. 3,183.

iPad Pro (2018) specifications and features

Called the biggest change since the original iPad, the all-new iPad Pro sports 11-inch and 12.9-inch LCD ProMotion Liquid Retina Display panels with rounded corners using the pixel masking technology used in the iPhone XR. The smaller variant fits in the same footprint as the iPad Pro 10.5-inch model from last year. The new 12.9-inch model is smaller than last year's variant. They carry forward the same 120Hz refresh rates. Both models are about 5.9mm thick.

The all-new iPad Pro models are powered by the company's latest in-house Apple A12X Bionic 7nm SoC. The SoC has an 8-core CPU and a 7-core GPU, the latter offers 2x the graphics performance compared to last year's Apple A11X. The new SoC has more than 10 billion transistors. For the first time on an iPad, the iPad Pro 2018 models get a neural engine in the A12X Bionic chip. The iPad Pro now comes with up to 1TB of inbuilt storage.

Face ID is new to the iPad Pro series in 2018. Face ID is enabled by the TrueDepth camera, housed on the tablet's top bezel. Face ID brings support for Animoji and Memoji, and it works in both portrait and landscape mode, unlike the iPhone models. The iPad Pro 2018 models come with support for iPhone X-like gesture navigation, due to the departure of the home button. This is also the first iOS device to sport a USB Type-C port for charging, data transfer, and external connectivity.

The new iPad Pro models no longer ship with the 3.5mm headphone jack. No Type-C to 3.5mm audio dongle is bundled in the box either. Additionally, the iPad Pro can act as a power bank and charge your iPhone using a USB Type-C to Lighting cable.

There is a 12-megapixel rear camera sensor with improved True Tone LED flash and support for 4K video recording at 60fps on the new iPad Pro. The premium tablet claims to offer the same 10-hour battery life and comes with a bundled 18W power adapter. As for audio, the new iPad Pro models come with a four speaker setup that houses two woofers and two tweeters offering wider stereo sound.

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch) 2018 Wi-Fi

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch) 2018 Wi-Fi

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Brilliant display
  • Superb battery life
  • Face ID is a useful addition
  • Bad
  • iOS is not evolving fast enough
  • Buggy/ limited support for external devices
  • Expensive overall package
Display12.90-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera7-megapixel
Resolution2048x2732 pixels
RAM6GB
OSiOS 12
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Further reading: iPad Pro, iPad, Apple, Apple Pencil, iPad Pro 2018 Price in India, iPad Pro 2018 Specifications, Apple Pencil Price in India
Gadgets 360 Staff
iPad Pro (2018) Units Now Available in India via Select Offline Retailers, Wider Availability Next Week
