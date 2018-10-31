NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • iPad Pro 2018 Models Don't Have a Headphone Jack, USB C to 3.5mm Adapter Needs to Be Bought Separately

iPad Pro 2018 Models Don't Have a Headphone Jack, USB-C to 3.5mm Adapter Needs to Be Bought Separately

31 October 2018
Apple’s USB-C to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter is available for $9

Highlights

  • The new iPad Pro models have been launched
  • It is the first iOS device to sport a USB Type-C port
  • A USB-C to SD card adapter is available for $39

Apple on Tuesday hosted a special event to unveil its latest iPad Pro 2018 range, alongside updated MacBook Air and Mac mini models. The new iPad Pro models now feature a USB Type-C connector port, a first for Apple's range of iOS devices. However, the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch models also forego the 3.5mm headphone jack much like Apple's previous few iPhone variants. For audio, Apple has released a USB-C to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter on its website. Additionally, Apple at the event announced that users can charge their phones using the iPad Pro.

While the decision to remove the 3.5mm headphone jack was not announced at the launch event itself, fans knew that they had it coming. Apple removed the audio jack from its iPhone range back in 2016 with the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Now, thanks to a sleeker design on the iPad Pro range, the 3.5mm jack becomes the old sailor thrown off the boat. To compensate for users who still want to experience wired audio, Apple has released a USB-C to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter on its website at a price of $9 (roughly Rs. 660).

However, the new MacBook Air retains the headphone jack, alongside just two other Thunderbolt 3/ USB Type-C ports. It does forego the SD card reader however. To compensate for it, the tech giant has released its new USB-C to SD Card Reader at a price of $39 (around Rs. 2,900).

Coming back to the new iPad Pro models, Apple announced an unusual feature through which the new models can be used as a power bank to charge your iPhones or, subsequently, any smartphone. While not explicitly mentioned, the iPad Pro might not be able to charge another iPad Pro or something with a bigger battery including notebooks like the MacBook Air, The Verge speculates. We'll have to wait for the first reviews to come in to confirm this. To charge an iPhone using the iPad Pro, however, you will need to buy a USB-C to Lightning Adapter considering the iPhone still has the Lightning port for charging and data transfer.

Comments

