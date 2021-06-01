iPad Models May Come With OLED Displays Starting 2022: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to adopt OLED displays for iPad models starting next year after incorporating mini-LED to its new 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Current Apple devices using OLED displays are its iPhone models. Apple was recently reported to be planning to adopt OLED display for its iPad and MacBook models in 2022. Another report cited a notable analyst saying that new iPad Pro models could use Mini-LED displays while other iPad models would use an OLED display.

A report by South Korea's ETNews claims that Apple has confirmed that it will use OLED displays on iPad models as "the small and medium-sized OLED market is expected to enter the second growth phase." Apple's current suppliers for OLED displays include Samsung and LG, providing OLED displays for iPhone models. The two display manufacturers are also expected to provide OLED displays for upcoming models.

"Apple decided to apply OLED instead of Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) from some iPad models in 2022," states the report. "It is reported that Apple and display companies have agreed on production and delivery." The report also states that the decision to switch from LCD to OLED was made when the latter proved its proficiency in terms of image quality, weight, and design due to technological advancements.

In March, a report cited research notes by notable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that Apple may release the 2022 MacBook Air with a Mini-LED Display. The report also stated that next year's iPad Air will also come with an OLED display. It is also expected that iPad models will use a flat screen, instead of the curved screen on iPhone models, that could make it cheaper to produce.

In April, Apple launched the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a Mini-LED display and an M1 chipset. iPad Pro is available as a Wi-Fi only variant as well as a Wi-Fi + Cellular variant. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with over 10,000 LEDs, 2,732x2,048 pixels resolution, ProMotion, True Tone, and P3-wide colour support. It also supports 1600 nits peak brightness for HDR.