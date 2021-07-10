Apple introduced the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Mini-LED display but did not incorporate it in the 11-inch iPad Pro model this year. A new investor note by TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that is going to change next year. Kuo claims that the Mini-LED display technology will not be limited to the 12.9-inch model of the iPad Pro in 2022, but will also be made available on the smaller 11-inch iPad Pro as well. Previous reports claim that the next-gen iPad Pro models may have a glass back to support wireless charging.

A new investor note by Kuo was accessed by MacRumors and it suggests that Apple is planning to introduce Mini LED technology on many of its devices next year. The Cupertino company is likely going to introduce it on the rumoured 2022 MacBook Air and on both 11-inch and 12.9-inch 2022 models of iPad Pro. Apart from this, Kuo does not reveal other specifications of the next-gen iPad Pro models.

A recent report from Bloomberg claims that the 2022 models of iPad Pro may support wireless charging. Apple is testing a glass back for the iPad Pro to enable wireless charging for the first time and attempting to try out reverse wireless charging. Designs for the new iPad Pro are reportedly in early stages and plans could change or be cancelled before next year's launch.

While Mini-LED technology adoption is increasing, Apple is reportedly also looking to introduce OLED display panels on iPads in 2022. According to a recent report, Apple is working on three new iPads, two of which are scheduled to launch sometime in 2023, and one of them is expected to arrive in 2022. All of the iPad models are reported to feature OLED displays.

The iPad expected to launch next year may have a 10.86-inch OLED screen. Apple is reported to use a Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) method to protect the OLED panel from moisture and oxygen. The screen size is similar to that of the current iPad Air, hinting that this new iPad expected in 2022 may be the next-gen iPad Air. The 2023 models of the iPad Pro may also reportedly have OLED displays.