Technology News
loading

iPad Pro 2022 Models (11-Inch, 12.9-Inch) to Feature Mini-LED Displays: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple unveiled only the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the M1 chip and Mini LED display at the Spring Loaded event earlier this year.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 July 2021 18:27 IST
iPad Pro 2022 Models (11-Inch, 12.9-Inch) to Feature Mini-LED Displays: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple is also working on bringing OLED displays on iPad models next year

Highlights
  • Next-gen iPad Pro models may have a glass back
  • iPad Pro models in 2022 may support wireless charging
  • iPad Pro models in 2023 may have an OLED display

Apple introduced the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Mini-LED display but did not incorporate it in the 11-inch iPad Pro model this year. A new investor note by TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that is going to change next year. Kuo claims that the Mini-LED display technology will not be limited to the 12.9-inch model of the iPad Pro in 2022, but will also be made available on the smaller 11-inch iPad Pro as well. Previous reports claim that the next-gen iPad Pro models may have a glass back to support wireless charging.

A new investor note by Kuo was accessed by MacRumors and it suggests that Apple is planning to introduce Mini LED technology on many of its devices next year. The Cupertino company is likely going to introduce it on the rumoured 2022 MacBook Air and on both 11-inch and 12.9-inch 2022 models of iPad Pro. Apart from this, Kuo does not reveal other specifications of the next-gen iPad Pro models.

A recent report from Bloomberg claims that the 2022 models of iPad Pro may support wireless charging. Apple is testing a glass back for the iPad Pro to enable wireless charging for the first time and attempting to try out reverse wireless charging. Designs for the new iPad Pro are reportedly in early stages and plans could change or be cancelled before next year's launch.

While Mini-LED technology adoption is increasing, Apple is reportedly also looking to introduce OLED display panels on iPads in 2022. According to a recent report, Apple is working on three new iPads, two of which are scheduled to launch sometime in 2023, and one of them is expected to arrive in 2022. All of the iPad models are reported to feature OLED displays.

The iPad expected to launch next year may have a 10.86-inch OLED screen. Apple is reported to use a Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) method to protect the OLED panel from moisture and oxygen. The screen size is similar to that of the current iPad Air, hinting that this new iPad expected in 2022 may be the next-gen iPad Air. The 2023 models of the iPad Pro may also reportedly have OLED displays.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPad Pro, Apple, iPad Air, Mini LED
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Oppo Reno 6Z Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing, May Come With MediaTek Dimensity 800U

Related Stories

iPad Pro 2022 Models (11-Inch, 12.9-Inch) to Feature Mini-LED Displays: Ming-Chi Kuo
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA's VIPER Mission to Map Water, Other Resources on Moon in 2023
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Set to Launch in India on July 22, Amazon Reveals
  3. OnePlus Buds Pro to Launch in India on July 22 Alongside OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  4. Black Widow Disney+ Hotstar Expected Release Date Revealed
  5. Realme Dizo Star 300, Dizo Star 500 2G Feature Phones Launched
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Announced
  8. Google Pixel 6 Series May Offer 5-Year Software Support, Specifications Leak
  9. Poco F3 GT India Launch Teased: All You Need to Know
  10. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Android 11 Beta Now Rolling Out
#Latest Stories
  1. ISRO Plans to Launch GISAT-1 Geo-Imaging Satellite on August 12
  2. iPad Pro 2022 Models (11-Inch, 12.9-Inch) to Feature Mini-LED Displays: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. Oppo Reno 6Z Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing, May Come With MediaTek Dimensity 800U
  4. OnePlus Buds Pro to Launch in India on July 22 Alongside OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Company Confirms
  5. The Witcher Season 2 Teaser Trailer Out, Netflix Sets December 17 Release Date
  6. ‘The Legend of Zelda’ Nintendo NES Cartridge Sells for 'World Record' $870,000 at Auction
  7. NASA's VIPER Mission to Map Water, Other Resources on Moon in 2023
  8. Windows 11 to Receive One Feature Update Ever Year, Microsoft Confirms
  9. Tecno Camon 17 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  10. 'Dogefather' Elon Musk Tweets in Support of the Cryptocurrency, Dogecoin Gains 8 Percent
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com