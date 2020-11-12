Technology News
loading

iPad mini 6 Specifications Surface Online, Tipped to Look Like iPad Air 4

iPad mini 6 is said to come with a boxy design similar to that of the iPad Air 4.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 November 2020 15:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iPad mini 6 Specifications Surface Online, Tipped to Look Like iPad Air 4

iPad mini range received its last model just last year

Highlights
  • iPad mini 6 is said to have a Liquid Retina display
  • The new iPad mini model is also rumoured to have two batteries
  • iPad mini 6 may debut as early as the first half of 2021

iPad mini 6 specifications have allegedly been leaked on the Web. The next-generation iPad mini will share many similarities with the iPad Air 4 according to a tipster. The iPad mini 6 is said to have Apple Pencil 2 support as well as include the company's A14 Bionic chip. Apple upgraded its iPad mini lineup with the launch of the iPad mini 5 last year. That model came with Apple Pencil support and included the A12 Bionic chip. The last-generation iPad mini also featured a Retina display.

An anonymous tipster who goes by pseudonym 0-0-0 on Twitter has leaked the specifications of the iPad mini 6. The tipster also claims that the new offering will come with a boxy design that could be similar to that of the latest iPad Air and the iPad Pro models.

iPad mini 6 specifications (expected)

In terms of specifications, the tipster says that the iPad mini 6 will feature an 8.5-inch Liquid Retina display and will be powered by the A14 Bionic chip, along with 4GB of RAM. The iPad mini 6 is also said to have two batteries as well as a USB Type-C port. This is unlike the iPad mini 5 that comes with a Lightning connector. The new iPad mini model is also said to have support for the Apple Pencil 2. Further, it is rumoured to have the same cameras that are available on the iPad Air 4.

The tipster doesn't provide any details about the release date of the iPad mini 6. Nevertheless, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a note published in June predicted that the 8.5-inch iPad mini could come sometime in the first half of 2021. He mentioned that it may come along with a 20W power adapter.

That said, Apple hasn't provided any details about the iPad mini 6. It is, thus, safe to consider its ongoing rumours with a pinch of salt.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPad mini 6 specifications, iPad mini 6, iPad mini, Apple
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Why Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Is the Perfect Entertainment Device in the New Normal

Related Stories

iPad mini 6 Specifications Surface Online, Tipped to Look Like iPad Air 4
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
  2. Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video Will Now Be Regulated by Government
  3. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G May Come With Snapdragon 750G SoC
  4. Realme 7 5G Launch Set for November 19, Could Be a Rebadged Realme V5
  5. MacBook Air With M1 Processor Beats 16-Inch MacBook Pro on Geekbench
  6. Redmi Note 8 Starts Receiving MIUI 12 Update in India, Users Report
  7. Realme 7 5G May Launch as a Rebranded Realme V5
  8. macOS Big Sur Update Coming on Thursday, Apple Announces
  9. Flipkart, Amazon Diwali 2020 Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  10. BSNL Launches Fiber Basic Plus Broadband Plan With 60Mbps Speeds: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Mmhmm App for Virtual Meetings, Launched by Former Evernote CEO, Now Generally Available
  2. Huawei Nova 8 and Honor V40 Tipped to Launch in December, With Similar Quad Camera Setup
  3. Apple to Launch M1-Powered 14-Inch, 16-Inch MacBook Pro Laptops in 2021 and New Mac Pro: Report
  4. Google Play Store the Main Distributor for Malware on Android Phones: Report
  5. Dutch Students Build Electric Car from Recycled Plastic and Garbage
  6. China's Tencent Holdings Profit Surges 89 Percent After Honour of Kings Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Tipped to Come With S Pen Support
  8. Microsoft Office 2019 Getting Beta Update for Mac Machines With Support for Apple Silicon
  9. BSNL Launches New Rs. 599 Fiber Basic Plus Broadband Plan With Up to 60Mbps Speeds, 3300GB Data: Report
  10. MacBook Air With M1 Processor Beats 16-Inch MacBook Pro, All Other Processors on Geekbench Leaderboards
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com