iPad mini 6 specifications have allegedly been leaked on the Web. The next-generation iPad mini will share many similarities with the iPad Air 4 according to a tipster. The iPad mini 6 is said to have Apple Pencil 2 support as well as include the company's A14 Bionic chip. Apple upgraded its iPad mini lineup with the launch of the iPad mini 5 last year. That model came with Apple Pencil support and included the A12 Bionic chip. The last-generation iPad mini also featured a Retina display.

An anonymous tipster who goes by pseudonym 0-0-0 on Twitter has leaked the specifications of the iPad mini 6. The tipster also claims that the new offering will come with a boxy design that could be similar to that of the latest iPad Air and the iPad Pro models.

iPad mini 6 specifications (expected)

In terms of specifications, the tipster says that the iPad mini 6 will feature an 8.5-inch Liquid Retina display and will be powered by the A14 Bionic chip, along with 4GB of RAM. The iPad mini 6 is also said to have two batteries as well as a USB Type-C port. This is unlike the iPad mini 5 that comes with a Lightning connector. The new iPad mini model is also said to have support for the Apple Pencil 2. Further, it is rumoured to have the same cameras that are available on the iPad Air 4.

The tipster doesn't provide any details about the release date of the iPad mini 6. Nevertheless, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a note published in June predicted that the 8.5-inch iPad mini could come sometime in the first half of 2021. He mentioned that it may come along with a 20W power adapter.

That said, Apple hasn't provided any details about the iPad mini 6. It is, thus, safe to consider its ongoing rumours with a pinch of salt.

