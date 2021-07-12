iPad mini 6 with a revamped design is reportedly launching in the fall (September–November) of 2021. The new iPad mini version is said to be joined by a larger iMac model. Apple is rumoured to bring a list of changes to the iPad mini 6 to deliver a fresh experience to consumers. The changes may include the removal of the Home button and thinner bezels over those of the existing iPad mini model. Apple last updated its iPad mini portfolio in 2019.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his weekly newsletter “Power On” suggested the launch of the iPad mini 6 for this fall. Citing people familiar with the matter, the journalist said that it would feature the “biggest redesign in the nine-year history” of the iPad mini.

Last month, tipster Jon Prosser shared some images based on leaked schematics and early leaks to suggest the design of the iPad mini 6. The renders show the new iPad mini in a fresh look. It is said to have a larger display available on nearly the same footprint of the last-generation iPad mini that was unveiled in 2019. Prosser said that the difference between the last model and the new one was only three milimetres.

Apple is speculated to use the design of the iPad Air 4 as a reference for the iPad mini 6. This means that there could be a minimalistic look and feel on the new mini-version iPad.

In addition to the aesthetic-level changes, the iPad mini 6 is said to replace the company's traditional Lightning port with a USB Type-C port and feature a power button with the Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

Apple may also bring a new Apple Pencil version specifically for the iPad mini 6, with a smaller design over what it has offered on the existing Apple Pencil. The new model is also said to have a 5G version and come with an A14 processor.

Alongside the iPad mini 6, Gurman has suggested that Apple has the new iMac in the works, with Apple Silicon under the hood. It is said to replace the 27-inch iMac that currently has Intel processors. However, the new iMac may have an even bigger display and could come with the rumoured M1X chip.

Exact launch date of the iPad mini 6 and new iMac are yet to be revealed. However, considering the number of details we have, the launch may take place in the near future.