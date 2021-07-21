Technology News
loading

iPad mini 6 Specifications Tipped, Said to Have A15 Processor, Magnetic Smart Connector

The new iPad mini is said to be in the works with the codename J310.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 July 2021 14:09 IST
iPad mini 6 Specifications Tipped, Said to Have A15 Processor, Magnetic Smart Connector

Photo Credit: Apple

iPad mini may get a significant upgrade this year

Highlights
  • iPad mini 6 is said to come with an A15 processor
  • New iPad model is also reported to be in the works
  • Redesigned iPad mini is speculated to have a larger display

Apple is said to bring its anticipated, redesigned iPad mini (aka iPad mini 6) with A15 Bionic chip. The new iPad mini model is also reported to have a USB Type-C port and a magnetic Smart Connector — similar to the existing iPad Air and iPad Pro models. Previous reports suggested that the next-generation iPad mini would come with a completely new design that may match the aesthetics of the iPad Air 4. Apple last upgraded its iPad mini in 2019. That model, however, came with the same design that the Cupertino-based company offered on its predecessors.

iPad mini 6 specifications (expected)

The iPad mini 6 is currently in the works with the codename J310, 9to5Mac reports, citing people familiar with the development. Apple is expected to provide a performance boost on the next-generation iPad mini through the 5nm process-based A15 chip over the 2019 model that is powered by a 7nm A12 chip. This is, of course, expected to come alongside the design-level changes that are claimed to be the “biggest” in the iPad mini lineup's nine-year history.

In addition to the 2021 iPad mini, the new Apple chip is speculated to be a part of the company's new iPhone models. Apple is also said to have a more powerful, A15X chip in the works that could power other iPad models down the line.

The iPad mini 6 is also said to feature the magnetic Smart Connector — similar to the one on the recent iPad Air and iPad Pro models. This suggests that Apple may have some Smart Connector-supported accessories ready for the iPad mini. The new model is additionally claimed to have an all-new Apple Pencil for drawing and creating handwritten notes.

Previous reports suggested that the iPad mini 6 would feature a display between 8.5 and 9 inches along with thin bezels. It may also ditch the traditional home button and offer Touch ID fingerprint sensor on its power button.

Alongside the redesigned iPad mini that is expected to debut later this year, Apple is said to have a new version of its entry-level iPad in the works that is codenamed J181. It is reported to come with an A13 processor. The new regular iPad model may come with a design similar to that of the iPad Air 3.

Concrete details about the launch of the new iPad and iPad mini are yet to be out. However, Apple is expected to unveil both the models in the near future to meet the growing demand of portable computing devices.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPad mini 6, redesigned iPad mini, iPad mini, iPad, Apple
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Cryptocurrency Firm FTX Trading's Valuation Rises to $18 Billion After $900-Million Investment

Related Stories

iPad mini 6 Specifications Tipped, Said to Have A15 Processor, Magnetic Smart Connector
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  2. Want to Check if Pegasus Spyware Targeted Your Phone? Use This Tool
  3. The Best TV Series on Amazon Prime Video
  4. Researchers Set Internet Speed Record in Long Distance Data Transmission
  5. YouTube Acquires Indian App simsim, to Bring Shopping Features to Videos
  6. WhatsApp Now Lets You Join an Ongoing Group Call
  7. Mobile Internet Download Speeds Grew 47 Percent in India in a Year: Ookla
  8. OnePlus Nord 2 Red Colour Option Leaks Ahead of India Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition With Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  10. Hyderabad-Based Engineer Arrested for Pirating OTT Content: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. PlayStation Summer Sale: Returnal, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and More for PS4 and PS5
  2. iPad mini 6 Specifications Tipped, Said to Have A15 Processor, Magnetic Smart Connector
  3. Cryptocurrency Firm FTX Trading's Valuation Rises to $18 Billion After $900-Million Investment
  4. US President Joe Biden Picks Big Tech Critic Jonathan Kanter for Key Justice Post
  5. Army of the Dead, Fatherhood, Sweet Tooth Were Netflix’s Biggest Hits in Q2 2021
  6. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Oppo Reno 6Z 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Set for August 11; Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price Surface Again
  9. Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 Receive Major Camera Improvements; Galaxy M51 Getting 360 Audio: Reports
  10. Tesla Plans to Open Its Supercharger Network to Other Electric Vehicles Later This Year, CEO Elon Musk Tweets
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com