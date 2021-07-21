Apple is said to bring its anticipated, redesigned iPad mini (aka iPad mini 6) with A15 Bionic chip. The new iPad mini model is also reported to have a USB Type-C port and a magnetic Smart Connector — similar to the existing iPad Air and iPad Pro models. Previous reports suggested that the next-generation iPad mini would come with a completely new design that may match the aesthetics of the iPad Air 4. Apple last upgraded its iPad mini in 2019. That model, however, came with the same design that the Cupertino-based company offered on its predecessors.

iPad mini 6 specifications (expected)

The iPad mini 6 is currently in the works with the codename J310, 9to5Mac reports, citing people familiar with the development. Apple is expected to provide a performance boost on the next-generation iPad mini through the 5nm process-based A15 chip over the 2019 model that is powered by a 7nm A12 chip. This is, of course, expected to come alongside the design-level changes that are claimed to be the “biggest” in the iPad mini lineup's nine-year history.

In addition to the 2021 iPad mini, the new Apple chip is speculated to be a part of the company's new iPhone models. Apple is also said to have a more powerful, A15X chip in the works that could power other iPad models down the line.

The iPad mini 6 is also said to feature the magnetic Smart Connector — similar to the one on the recent iPad Air and iPad Pro models. This suggests that Apple may have some Smart Connector-supported accessories ready for the iPad mini. The new model is additionally claimed to have an all-new Apple Pencil for drawing and creating handwritten notes.

Previous reports suggested that the iPad mini 6 would feature a display between 8.5 and 9 inches along with thin bezels. It may also ditch the traditional home button and offer Touch ID fingerprint sensor on its power button.

Alongside the redesigned iPad mini that is expected to debut later this year, Apple is said to have a new version of its entry-level iPad in the works that is codenamed J181. It is reported to come with an A13 processor. The new regular iPad model may come with a design similar to that of the iPad Air 3.

Concrete details about the launch of the new iPad and iPad mini are yet to be out. However, Apple is expected to unveil both the models in the near future to meet the growing demand of portable computing devices.