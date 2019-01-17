NDTV Gadgets360.com

iPad mini 5, New Affordable iPad Set to Launch in First Half of 2019: Report

, 17 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iPad mini 5, New Affordable iPad Set to Launch in First Half of 2019: Report

iPad mini 4 was launched back in September 2015, so the model is certainly due for a refresh

Highlights

  • Apple is reportedly all set to launch new iPad models
  • Touch panel manufacturers are also gearing up the launch
  • New affordable iPad model could a 10-inch display

iPad mini 5 and a new entry-level iPad model are set to debut in the first half of this year, according to a report from Taiwan. The Cupertino company has been highly anticipated to upgrade the iPad mini 4 for a long time, as that model was launched back in September 2015. Similarly, the company hasn't refreshed its entry-level iPad lineup with new models, though it brought some iterations of the iPad Pro in the recent past - with the most recent upgrades debuted in October last year.

Citing people familiar with the development, Digitimes reports that Apple is in plans to launch two entry-level iPad models in the first half of this year, including the iPad mini 5 and an entry-level iPad model. It is also said that touch panel manufacturers General Interface Solution (GIS) and TPK Holding are already gearing up for the launch.

Specifications and features of the upcoming iPad models aren't reported this time. However, a past rumour suggested that the iPad mini 5 could sport a vertically stacked dual camera setup and include a headphone jack.

Last year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that the iPad mini 5 could arrive at Apple's Spring event this year. The new model is believed to have an upgraded processor from the previous iPad mini model and an affordable display panel.

To recall, Apple unveiled the iPad mini 4 back in September 2015 with a 7.9-inch 2048x1536 pixels display and the second-generation A8 SoC.

The latest report by Digitimes corroborates what was reported by China Times last month. The China Times report mentioned that there will be a successor to the 9.7-inch iPad (2018) with narrower bezels with the screen size increased to 10-inch. This might be the new affordable iPad model.

Apple hasn't yet revealed any details around its new iPad launch. Nevertheless, the company generally hosts an event either in March or April to refresh its iPad lineup. It is, therefore, safe to expect the iPad mini 5 alongside the all-new affordable iPad model in the coming months.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple iPad mini 5, iPad mini 5, Apple iPad, iPad mini 4, Apple
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Honor 8X, Honor Play, Honor 7C, Honor 8 Lite, and Other Discounts During Amazon, Flipkart Sales Revealed
Mortal Kombat 11 Gameplay Reveal: How to Watch and What to Expect
Pricee
iPad mini 5, New Affordable iPad Set to Launch in First Half of 2019: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OPPO R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price, Specifications Tipped in New Leaks
  2. Iconic Motorola Razr May Make a Comeback as a Foldable Smartphone Next Month
  3. China's Tencent Releases Test Version of Game of Thrones Smartphone Game
  4. WhatsApp for Android Update Makes Group Calling Easier
  5. Redmi Note 7 Aimed to Sell 1 Million Units in January, Says Xiaomi
  6. Galaxy M10 to Reportedly Feature 6.2-Inch HD+ Screen, Exynos 7870 SoC
  7. Samsung to Launch India-First Smartphones to Counter Chinese Rivals
  8. Android Q Might Bring System-Wide Dark Mode, Added Permission Controls
  9. PUBG Blamed for Poor Exam Results, Student Body Seeks 'Ban'
  10. Paytm Partners With Zomato to Add Food Ordering to Its App
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.