iPad mini 2021 users have reported a slightly uneven scroll issue when using the device in portrait mode. This is said to be specifically apparent when scrolling on a screen with a lot of text. The term ‘jelly scroll' was also coined for this issue and Apple has officially responded on the matter. The company says that this is common behaviour on LCD displays and is not something that needs a fix. The new iPad mini offers an all-new design that has a larger display and lacks the home button.

Apple told Ars Technica that the ‘jelly scroll' issue on the iPad mini sixth-generation is "normal behaviour for LCD screens". It said that because LCD displays refresh line by line, there is a tiny delay between when the lines at the top of the screen and lines at the bottom are refreshed. Apple says that this is why uneven scrolling issues have been observed on the iPad mini 2021.

This response means that Apple doesn't think that this problem needs a fix and users who are jarred by this slightly uneven scroll experience, should merely learn to live with it. The Verge's Dieter Bohn was one of the first who noticed this ‘jelly scroll' issue. He even made a slow-motion video to show that the issue is very subtle, but there. Bohn asserts, “In normal usage you barely see it, but every now and then it becomes noticeable.”

It is also reported that the ‘jelly scroll' problem goes away from the iPad mini 2021 when used in landscape mode, and is only noticeable when using in portrait mode. The iPad mini sixth generation was introduced alongside the iPad 9th generation at Apple's California streaming event mid-September. The new iPad mini price in India begins at Rs. 46,900 for the Wi-Fi only model, whereas the Wi-Fi+ Cellular model starts at Rs. 60,900. It features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and is powered by the latest A15 Bionic chip. The new iPad mini comes with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide selfie camera and a 12-megapixel rear camera sensor that is paired with a True Tone flash. Besides, it comes bundled with a 20W USB Type-C adapter.