iPad mini 2021 ‘Jelly Scroll’ Issue Is Normal LCD Screen Behaviour, Apple Says

iPad mini 2021 users report of an uneven scrolling issue when in portrait mode.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 September 2021 16:26 IST
iPad mini 2021 price in India begins at Rs. 46,900 for the Wi-Fi-only model

Highlights
  • Apple says that this issue is a common LCD display behaviour
  • Apple doesn’t intend to roll out a fix for this uneven scroll issue
  • iPad mini 2021 is powered by the latest A15 Bionic chip

iPad mini 2021 users have reported a slightly uneven scroll issue when using the device in portrait mode. This is said to be specifically apparent when scrolling on a screen with a lot of text. The term ‘jelly scroll' was also coined for this issue and Apple has officially responded on the matter. The company says that this is common behaviour on LCD displays and is not something that needs a fix. The new iPad mini offers an all-new design that has a larger display and lacks the home button.

Apple told Ars Technica that the ‘jelly scroll' issue on the iPad mini sixth-generation is "normal behaviour for LCD screens". It said that because LCD displays refresh line by line, there is a tiny delay between when the lines at the top of the screen and lines at the bottom are refreshed. Apple says that this is why uneven scrolling issues have been observed on the iPad mini 2021.

This response means that Apple doesn't think that this problem needs a fix and users who are jarred by this slightly uneven scroll experience, should merely learn to live with it. The Verge's Dieter Bohn was one of the first who noticed this ‘jelly scroll' issue. He even made a slow-motion video to show that the issue is very subtle, but there. Bohn asserts, “In normal usage you barely see it, but every now and then it becomes noticeable.”

It is also reported that the ‘jelly scroll' problem goes away from the iPad mini 2021 when used in landscape mode, and is only noticeable when using in portrait mode. The iPad mini sixth generation was introduced alongside the iPad 9th generation at Apple's California streaming event mid-September. The new iPad mini price in India begins at Rs. 46,900 for the Wi-Fi only model, whereas the Wi-Fi+ Cellular model starts at Rs. 60,900. It features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and is powered by the latest A15 Bionic chip. The new iPad mini comes with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide selfie camera and a 12-megapixel rear camera sensor that is paired with a True Tone flash. Besides, it comes bundled with a 20W USB Type-C adapter.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: iPad mini 2021, iPad mini 2021 Price in India, iPad mini 2021 Specifications, iPad mini, Apple
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
iPhone 13 Pro Max Wins Best Smartphone Display Award Along With A+ Performance Grade From DisplayMate

