In a new development, five new iPad models and five new Mac models have appeared on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database, suggesting a launch soon. Traditionally, after Apple products show up on the Eurasian database, they get launched about a month later, and if these models were to follow the same pattern, we can expect a launch sometime in August or September. All the iPads run on iOS 11, while all the five Mac models run on macOS 10.13, which is weird as the new models should be ideally running on iOS 12 and macOS Mojave that have already been announced.

The listing, found by Consomac, suggests that there will be five Mac computers with model numbers A1931, A1932, A1988, A1989, A1990 and five new iPads with model numbers A1876, A2013, A1934, A1979, A2014. The Mac model numbers suggest that the last three may be MacBook Pro SKUs, which are separately expected to get a refresh with Intel Coffee Lake CPUs on board. There's also an entry-level MacBook expected from Apple that has been rumoured for quite a while now. The iPad model numbers are not in any string format and are very random. As the new iPad (2018) was already launched in March, we expect a refresh to the iPad Pros.

Earlier in the year, new iPhone models, as a matter of fact eleven of them, were spotted on the Eurasian database, indicating the launch of the iPhone SE 2, but that didn't happen. In fact, the company is now rumoured to have shelved the idea of that variant altogether.

However, prior to this, all Eurasian database spottings have led to releases approximately a month later. Case in point being the iPhone 7, Apple Watch Series 2, and AirPods; all of them were listed on the database in August 2016, just a month before the official release of all the devices. In February this year as well, the new iPad (2018) with Pencil support was listed on EEC, and we saw it unveil at the education event in March.

However, the iPhone listing in April was a missed shot by Apple, and it had never faltered on this tradition until then. Maybe it was a deliberate move by the tech giant to break the predictable pattern, or maybe the iPhone SE 2 saw a last moment cancellation due to varied production difficulties. The real truth is something we may never know.