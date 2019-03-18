Technology News

iPad Air, iPad Mini 2019 Models With Apple Pencil Support Launched Starting at Rs. 34,900

, 18 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iPad Air, iPad Mini 2019 Models With Apple Pencil Support Launched Starting at Rs. 34,900

iPad Air (2019) and iPad mini (2019) are now available for orders in 27 countries

Highlights

  • iPad Air (2019) and iPad mini (2019) support Apple Pencil
  • The iPad (2018) will continue to be available
  • The new models are powered by the A12 Bionic chip

Apple is bringing back the iPad Air to further expand the iPad line-up. The Cupertino, California-based company on Monday unveiled the new 10.5-inch iPad Air as well as an upgraded iPad mini model that will succeed the company's existing iPad mini 4. The company has ditched the numbers from the branding and is simply calling the new models as the new iPad Air and the new iPad mini respectively. According to the Cupertino-based company, the new iPad models packs the A12 Bionic chip, an advanced Retina display, and support for Apple Pencil. The iPad (2018) and both iPad Pro models will continue to be available, however the iPad mini 4 seems to have been axed.

iPad Air (2019) and iPad mini (2019) price in India

iPad Air (2019) price starts at $499 for the Wi-Fi only model, whereas the Wi-Fi + Cellular model will retail starting $629. The iPad mini starts at $399 for the Wi-Fi only model and the Wi-Fi + Cellular model will be sold starting at $529. In India, the Wi-Fi only iPad Air has been priced starting at Rs. 44,900 and the Wi-Fi + Cellular version of iPad Air will retail at Rs. 55,900. The iPad mini pricing starts at Rs. 34,900 for the Wi-Fi only model and at Rs. 45,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. Both iPad Air and iPad mini will be offered in silver, space grey, and gold colours in 64GB and 256GB storage configurations.

Apple says the new iPad Air and iPad mini models are now available for orders in 27 countries via Apple.com and Apple Store app. Some of the major markets that are getting the upgraded iPad models are US, UK, Germany, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Italy, and Japan. The new iPad models will be reaching to India “soon”, though the company yet to reveal a specific release date.

New iPad Air smart keyboard with apple pencil Apple iPad Air

iPad Air (2019) is coming to India "soon"

iPad Air (2019) and iPad mini (2019) specifications

In terms of the specifications, the iPad Air (2019) packs a 10.5-inch LED-backlit Retina display with 1668x2224 pixels resolution. It is powered by A12 Bionic chip, which is also present in the company's iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max smartphones. For imaging, the company has included an 8-megapixel f/2.4 rear camera on the tablet with five-elements lens, but there is no flash. There is a 7-megapixel front shooter as well on the device with Retina flash support.

On the connectivity front, the iPad Air packs Wi-Fi 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5), Bluetooth 5.0, and optional LTE support. Face ID is not present, but the company has include Touch ID support.

On the other hand, new iPad mini includes a 7.9-inch LED-backlit Retina display with 1536x2048 pixels resolution. Rest of the specifications of the device seem to identical to the iPad Air.

Apple claims that iPad Air (2019) delivers a 70 percent boost in the performance and twice in graphics capabilities when compared to the iPad (2018).

The company says the Apple Pencil (First Generation, which is compatible with the original iPad Pro models and the iPad 2018) will be sold separately for $99 (Rs. 8,500 in India). The Smart Keyboard for the iPad Air will be offered at $159 (Rs. 13,900 in India). Additionally, Apple will also sell Polyurethane Smart Covers for both iPad Air and iPad mini, which will retail at $39 (Rs. 3500 in India) for iPad mini and at $49 (Rs. 3700 in India) for iPad Air in charcoal grey, white, pink sand and a new papaya, with additional Leather Smart Covers available for iPad Air in black, saddle brown, midnight blue, and red at $69.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Apple iPad Air (2019) Wi-Fi

Apple iPad Air (2019) Wi-Fi

Display10.50-inch
Front Camera7-megapixel
Resolution1668x2224 pixels
OSiOS 12
Storage64MB
Rear Camera8-megapixel
Apple iPad Air (2019) Wi-Fi + Cellular

Apple iPad Air (2019) Wi-Fi + Cellular

Display10.50-inch
Front Camera7-megapixel
Resolution1668x2224 pixels
OSiOS 12
Storage64MB
Rear Camera8-megapixel
Apple iPad mini (2019) Wi-Fi

Apple iPad mini (2019) Wi-Fi

Display7.90-inch
Front Camera7-megapixel
Resolution1536x2048 pixels
OSiOS 12
Storage64MB
Rear Camera8-megapixel
Apple iPad mini (2019) Wi-Fi + Cellular

Apple iPad mini (2019) Wi-Fi + Cellular

Display7.90-inch
Front Camera7-megapixel
Resolution1536x2048 pixels
OSiOS 12
Storage64MB
Rear Camera8-megapixel
Further reading: Apple iPad Air, Apple iPad mini 2019, iPad mini, iPad Air
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of ... More
Black Shark 2 Gaming Phone With Snapdragon 855 SoC, Up to 12GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
Motorola One Vision With Samsung Exynos 9610 SoC Reportedly Spotted
iPad Air, iPad Mini 2019 Models With Apple Pencil Support Launched Starting at Rs. 34,900
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo K1
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 6 Pro Android Pie-Based MIUI Beta Released, Then Cancelled
  2. Redmi 7 Set to Launch Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Redmi Go teased by Flipkart ahead of March 19 launch
  4. New iPad Air, iPad Mini With Apple Pencil Support Launched
  5. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max Pro M2 Android Pie Set to Debut Soon
  6. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy A10 to Go on Sale in India Starting Today
  8. Facebook Says That It Removed 1.5 Million Videos of New Zealand Massacre
  9. Black Shark 2 Gaming Phone With Snapdragon 855 SoC Launched
  10. Poco F2 Allegedly Visits Geekbench With Snapdragon 855, 4GB RAM
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.