Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • iPad (9th Generation), iPad Air (5th Generation), iPad mini 6 Key Specifications Surface Online

iPad (9th Generation), iPad Air (5th Generation), iPad mini 6 Key Specifications Surface Online

iPad Air (fifth generation) model is tipped to feature a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with a side-mounted Touch ID support.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 July 2021 13:47 IST
iPad (9th Generation), iPad Air (5th Generation), iPad mini 6 Key Specifications Surface Online

iPad Air (fifth generation) is expected to be equipped with a four-speaker audio unit

Highlights
  • iPad Air (fifth generation) may have a dual rear camera setup
  • iPad mini 6 could be powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chip
  • iPad Air (fifth generation) is tipped to be compatible with 5G NR mmWave

Apple is reported to be working on multiple iPad models apart from the new iPhone handsets expected later this year. While there is no clarity on a specific timeline, a new report offers details on the upcoming iPad models and their possible features. The Cupertino tech giant is working on three iPad models — iPad Air (fifth generation), iPad mini 6, and the base-model iPad (ninth generation). iPad Air (fifth generation) is reported to have a chassis based on iPad Pro 11-inch (third generation).

Japanese blog Mac Otakara has offered details on the upcoming iPad Air (fifth generation), iPad mini 6, iPad (ninth generation) models. iPad Air (fifth generation) model is tipped to feature a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with a side-mounted Touch ID support. It is likely that the iPad Air (fifth generation) may have a dual rear camera setup with one wide-angle camera and another ultra-wide-angle lens. There may be a LiDAR sensor as well. iPad Air (fifth generation) is also expected to be equipped with a four-speaker audio unit and is tipped to be compatible with 5G NR mmWave. Lastly, it may be powered by the A15 Bionic chip.

The report adds that iPad mini 6 and the iPad (ninth generation) may not see a change in chassis and will likely be similar in design like iPad (eighth generation) and iPad mini (fifth generation). Both the devices are tipped to be powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chip. The form factor is reported to remain unchanged until 2022 or later.

As for the premium iPad Pro model, Apple introduced the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Mini-LED display but did not incorporate it in the 11-inch iPad Pro model this year. A recent investor note by TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that is going to change next year. Kuo claims that the Mini-LED display technology will not be limited to the 12.9-inch model of the iPad Pro in 2022 but will also be made available on the smaller 11-inch iPad Pro as well.

Amazon's annual shopping extravaganza, Prime Day, is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPad Air 5, iPad mini 6, iPad 9
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao Willing to Go Whenever He Finds a Better Successor, as Pressure Mounts

Related Stories

iPad (9th Generation), iPad Air (5th Generation), iPad mini 6 Key Specifications Surface Online
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 vs Poco F3 GT: Battle of the Affordable Flagships
  2. Nokia XR20 With Military-Grade Build, Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched
  3. Disney+ Hotstar Unveils New Plans, Now Starting at Rs. 499
  4. Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  5. Redmi Note 10T 5G First Impressions: The First Redmi With 5G
  6. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  7. Money Heist Season 5 Trailer Release Date Set for Monday, August 2
  8. Disney+ Hotstar Unveils 18 New Indian Movies and Series
  9. Oppo Watch 2 Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC Debuts
  10. Battlegrounds Mobile India to Return Previously Non-Transferable PUBG Items
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Telescope Finds First Evidence of Water Vapour on Jupiter's Moon Ganymede
  2. OnePlus 7 Series Getting OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 Update With Fix for Overheating, Camera Stability
  3. Airtel Prepaid Recharge Monthly Packs Now Start at Rs. 79, Rs. 49 Option Discontinued
  4. Indonesia's BRI Life Probes Reported Personal Data Leak of Over 2 Million Users
  5. Realme Pad Allegedly Spotted on IMDA Certification Site, Camera Specifications Leaked
  6. Apple Says Global Chip Shortage Will Start to Affect iPhone Production, Growth Forecast Slows
  7. iPad (9th Generation), iPad Air (5th Generation), iPad mini 6 Key Specifications Surface Online
  8. Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao Willing to Go Whenever He Finds a Better Successor, as Pressure Mounts
  9. Snapchat Desktop App Snap Camera Lets You Become a DreamWorks-Style Cartoon in Zoom Calls: How to Use
  10. US Smartphone Market Grows 27 Percent YoY in H1 2021, OnePlus Emerges as Fastest Growing Vendor: Counterpoint
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com