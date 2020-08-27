Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • iPad and Apple Watch New Models Allegedly Certified on EEC, iPad Air 4 Leak Surfaces Online

iPad and Apple Watch New Models Allegedly Certified on EEC, iPad Air 4 Leak Surfaces Online

Previous leaks suggest that the new iPad and Apple Watch models may launch in the week starting September 7.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 August 2020 18:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iPad and Apple Watch New Models Allegedly Certified on EEC, iPad Air 4 Leak Surfaces Online

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @DuanRui

iPad Air 4 leak suggests that it may support USB Type-C port

Highlights
  • Apple has reportedly registered seven iPad models on EEC
  • All the models are listed to run on iPadOS 14
  • Past leaks suggest Apple will unveil new Watch via press release

Apple has already confirmed a delay in the next-gen iPhone availability this year. YouTuber Jon Prosser offered additional information reporting that the iPhone 12 series may not be unveiled until October, a massive deferment from Apple's traditional September launch timeline (if true). He also reported that Apple may launch the next generation Apple Watch and a new iPad in September, and to lend more weight to this rumour, the two products have allegedly passed through the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). Furthermore, a separate leak of the iPad Air 4 reveals some key information about this rumoured model as well.

According to a report by French publication Consomac, Apple has registered seven new iPad models on EEC with model numbers A2270, A2072, A2316, A2324, A2325, A2428 and A2429. All of these models are reported to run on iPadOS 14. No other information is leaked on EEC, but it does hint that the launch may be near. The same publication also reports at spotting next-gen Apple Watch series – rumoured to be called the Apple Watch Series 6 – on EEC as well. Eight model numbers A2291, A2292, A2351, A2352 , A2375, A2376, A2355 and A2356 have reportedly been listed on EEC. These are reportedly listed to run on watchOS 7. Both the iPadOS 14 and watchOS 7 were announced earlier this year at WWDC 2020.

These leaks hint that the next-gen iPad and Apple Watch models may indeed launch next month. Prosser had earlier reported that these models may be unveiled via a mere press release and Apple doesn't look to host a separate event for these launches. He suggested that these products are expected to be unveiled via a press release in the week starting from September 7.

Separately, Twitter user @DuanRui has leaked what appears to be instructions pamphlet of the rumoured iPad Air 4. The images show the pamphlet written in Spanish, and the sketches on the pamphlet suggest that the yet-to-be-released iPad Air 4 may have thin bezels on all sides, similar to the iPad Pro range design. The pamphlet also suggests that the tablet may support USB Type-C port instead of the Lightning port. This rumoured iPad Air 4 is reported to lack Face ID support and instead come with a side-mounted Touch ID support. If true, this will be the first product in Apple's portfolio to introduce this.

This iPad Air 4 could be the product that may launch in September, or Apple may launch a completely different iPad model alongside the Apple Watch series 6. Apple is keeping mum for now, but with September nearing, we won't have to wait too long to know if these leaks are legitimate or not.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPad, iPad Air 4, iPad Air 4 Features, Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Reveal Trailer Released, Launch Date Set for November 13

Related Stories

iPad and Apple Watch New Models Allegedly Certified on EEC, iPad Air 4 Leak Surfaces Online
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 7 Series Set to Launch in India on September 3
  2. Gionee M30 Packs a Massive 10,000mAh Battery
  3. Realme 7 Pro May Come With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  4. Redmi 9 With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India
  5. LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier Face Mask With Dual Fans Unveiled
  6. Samsung Galaxy M51 India Launch Teased by Amazon
  7. Poco X3 Specifications, Renders, and September 8 Launch Date Leaked
  8. Mittal Says That Rs. 160 Should Get You 1.6GB, not to 16GB
  9. Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 Set to Launch in India on September 2
  10. Motorola Moto G9 First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple's Share of True Wireless Earphones Market Dropping Despite AirPods Sales Growth: Report
  2. Realme X7 AnTuTu Benchmark Score Leaked, Shows MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC Performance
  3. Tecno Smartphones Accused of Stealing Data, Money From Users With Preloaded Malware: Report
  4. iPad and Apple Watch New Models Allegedly Certified on EEC, iPad Air 4 Leak Surfaces Online
  5. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Reveal Trailer Released, Launch Date Set for November 13
  6. Realme 7 Pro Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch, Snapdragon 720G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Tipped
  7. World Cricket Championship 2 Wins AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, Gets 74 Percent of Total Votes in Gaming Category
  8. Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal Says That Rs. 160 Should Get You 1.6GB, not to 16GB: Report
  9. Sony Xperia 5 II May Launch on September 17, as Company Teases Announcement
  10. Sony PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders Begin via Invite in the US, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 Connectivity Details Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com