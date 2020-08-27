Apple has already confirmed a delay in the next-gen iPhone availability this year. YouTuber Jon Prosser offered additional information reporting that the iPhone 12 series may not be unveiled until October, a massive deferment from Apple's traditional September launch timeline (if true). He also reported that Apple may launch the next generation Apple Watch and a new iPad in September, and to lend more weight to this rumour, the two products have allegedly passed through the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). Furthermore, a separate leak of the iPad Air 4 reveals some key information about this rumoured model as well.

According to a report by French publication Consomac, Apple has registered seven new iPad models on EEC with model numbers A2270, A2072, A2316, A2324, A2325, A2428 and A2429. All of these models are reported to run on iPadOS 14. No other information is leaked on EEC, but it does hint that the launch may be near. The same publication also reports at spotting next-gen Apple Watch series – rumoured to be called the Apple Watch Series 6 – on EEC as well. Eight model numbers A2291, A2292, A2351, A2352 , A2375, A2376, A2355 and A2356 have reportedly been listed on EEC. These are reportedly listed to run on watchOS 7. Both the iPadOS 14 and watchOS 7 were announced earlier this year at WWDC 2020.

These leaks hint that the next-gen iPad and Apple Watch models may indeed launch next month. Prosser had earlier reported that these models may be unveiled via a mere press release and Apple doesn't look to host a separate event for these launches. He suggested that these products are expected to be unveiled via a press release in the week starting from September 7.

Separately, Twitter user @DuanRui has leaked what appears to be instructions pamphlet of the rumoured iPad Air 4. The images show the pamphlet written in Spanish, and the sketches on the pamphlet suggest that the yet-to-be-released iPad Air 4 may have thin bezels on all sides, similar to the iPad Pro range design. The pamphlet also suggests that the tablet may support USB Type-C port instead of the Lightning port. This rumoured iPad Air 4 is reported to lack Face ID support and instead come with a side-mounted Touch ID support. If true, this will be the first product in Apple's portfolio to introduce this.

This iPad Air 4 could be the product that may launch in September, or Apple may launch a completely different iPad model alongside the Apple Watch series 6. Apple is keeping mum for now, but with September nearing, we won't have to wait too long to know if these leaks are legitimate or not.

