Technology News
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • iPad Air (2019) Teardown Reveals Significantly Higher Capacity Battery Than iPad Air 2, Many Similarities With 10.5 Inch iPad Pro

iPad Air (2019) Teardown Reveals Significantly Higher Capacity Battery Than iPad Air 2, Many Similarities With 10.5-Inch iPad Pro

, 04 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iPad Air (2019) Teardown Reveals Significantly Higher Capacity Battery Than iPad Air 2, Many Similarities With 10.5-Inch iPad Pro

Photo Credit: iFixit

iPad Air (2019) teardown reveals how difficult it is to repair

Highlights

iPad Air (2019) teardown shows its inheritance from 10.5-inch iPad Pro

There is a dual-celled 30.8Wh battery on the new iPad Air model

iFixit team has given a repairability score of 2 on 10

Apple last month brought the iPad Air (2019) aka iPad Air 3 with 70 percent boost in performance and as much as twice the graphics capability of its predecessor. A teardown coverage by iFixit has now revealed what are the internals of the new iPad Air that are making a significant upgrade over the iPad Air 2. There are components such as a larger capacity battery and Apple Pencil support that make the iPad Air (2019) a true successor to the model that debuted back in October 2014. The teardown also shows that despite carrying the iPad Air moniker, the new tablet has a list of similarities to the discontinued 10.5-inch iPad iPro.

The iFixit team points out that the iPad Air (2019) "hails from the Pro line" and inherits the dimensions, Smart connector, and some other major features from the 10.5-inch iPad Pro that was launched in 2017. However, there is a new model number at the back to explicitly show newness. The new iPad Air is also noted to have a new Space Gray colour option, an absence of a camera bump, and two speakers over four on the iPad Pro to distinct the looks.

Coming towards the upgrades over the iPad Air 2, the iPad Air (2019) is found to have a bigger capacity battery that has dual-celled 30.8Wh over the 27.6Wh available on the iPad Air 2. The battery pack on the new iPad Air model also has higher capacity over the 30.2Wh battery featured on the 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

ipad air 2019 teardown battery ifixit iPad Air 2019

iPad Air (2019) is found to include a dual-celled 30.8Wh battery
Photo Credit: iFixit

 

The engineers at iFixit have also found that the new iPad Pro model has an internal layout similar to the iPad Pro models. There is a central logic board similar to the premium iPads.

Apple has also added its Pencil support and chips such as the Intersil 24882B and Parade Technologies DP825 timing controller that all were a part of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Nevertheless, there is the absence of the ProMotion 120Hz display. The new iPad Air instead has a traditional 10.5-inch LED-backlit Retina display with 1668x2224 pixels resolution.

In terms of repairability, the iFixit teardown has concluded there is a large amount of adhesive that complicates all repairs on the iPad Air (2019). The model does have many modular components that can be replaced independently, but its Lightning port is soldered to the logic board. Similarly, battery replacement of the new iPad Air is "unnecessarily difficult" though possible.

The iFixit team has given a repairability score of 2 out of 10 to the iPad Air (2019). This is notably identical to what was received by the iPad mini (2019) earlier this week.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPad Air 2019, iPad Air 3, Apple, iFixit
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Elon Musk to Square Off With US SEC in Court at Contempt Hearing
South Korean, US Telcos Roll Out 5G Services Early as Race Heats Up
Pricee
iPad Air (2019) Teardown Reveals Significantly Higher Capacity Battery Than iPad Air 2, Many Similarities With 10.5-Inch iPad Pro
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Go
TRENDING
  1. iPhone XR to Be Offered at Rs. 59,900, 10 Percent Extra Cashback for HDFC Cards
  2. Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Price, Specifications Leaked and New Teaser Released
  3. Motorola P40 Power Alleged Renders Tip Triple Rear Camera Setup
  4. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  5. Honor 10i With 6GB of RAM, 64GB Onboard Storage Spotted on TENAA
  6. Vivo V15 Review
  7. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta Update
  8. Google Assistant Gets Its First Celebrity Voice Cameo - John Legend
  9. Shazam! Is the Best DC Movie Since Wonder Woman
  10. WhatsApp Finally Lets You Control Who Can Add You to Groups
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.