iPad (2019) With 10.2-Inch Display Starts Shipping

iPad (2019) became available for pre-orders on September 10, and will start shipping on Wednesday. For now, iPad (2019) India availability is unknown.

Updated: 25 September 2019 17:38 IST
iPad (2019) With 10.2-Inch Display Starts Shipping

iPad (2019) price in India starts at Rs. 29,900 for its Wi-Fi 32GB storage base model

Highlights
  • iPad (2019) starts shipping on Wednesday
  • Apple's new iPad will arrive in stores beginning later this week
  • iPad (2019) comes with a 10.2-inch Retina display

The recently launched entry-level iPad (2019) with a 10.2-inch display that became available for pre-orders on September 10 will start shipping out on Wednesday.

"The new seventh-generation iPad starts shipping on Wednesday and will arrive in stores beginning later this week. Starting at just $329 (roughly Rs. 23,600), the new iPad brings more screen area and support for the full-sized Smart Keyboard as well as a new iPad experience with iPadOS," the company wrote in a blog on Tuesday.

Apple originally said that the new iPad would be in stores on September 30, and in its latest blog post, said that the iPad (2019) starts shipping Wednesday and would be in stores by later this week.

Apple's new iPad comes with a 10.2-inch Retina display and is powered by the Apple A10 Fusion SoC. It ships with iPadOS that brings a redesigned Home Screen, updated Split View and the ability to switch between multiple apps.

The iPad (2019) weighs at just 483 grams for the Wi-Fi model, starts at 32GB of storage and can be expanded to 128GB for $100 (roughly Rs. 7,100) more. It comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera and 1.2-megapixel front-facing camera with all the standard iPad recording.

In the US, the new iPad from has been priced starting at $329 (roughly Rs. 23,600) for its base Wi-Fi only model, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular base model is priced at $459 (roughly Rs. 33,000). For education users, Apple is offering the new iPad at $299 (roughly Rs. 21,500). The iPad (2019) price in India starts at Rs. 29,900 for its Wi-Fi only, 32GB storage base model, while the 128GB Wi-Fi only model is priced Rs. 37,900. The Wi-Fi + Cellular model starts at Rs. 40,900 for the 32GB variant, while the 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model is priced at Rs. 48,900. While India pricing is known, India availability still remains a mystery.

Further reading: Apple, iPad (2019)
iPad (2019) With 10.2-Inch Display Starts Shipping
