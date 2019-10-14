Technology News
iPad (2019) Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

iPad (2019) price in India starts at Rs. 29,900.

By | Updated: 14 October 2019 11:03 IST
iPad (2019) Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

iPad (2019) was launched last month in Cupertino

Highlights
  • Flipkart and Amazon are offering no-cost EMI options
  • The Wi-Fi + Cellular model is priced starting at Rs. 40,900
  • The iPad (2019) is available in 32GB and 128GB storage options

The new iPad (2019) has finally gone on sale in India, and is available to buy on online channels Flipkart and Amazon both. The iPad (2019) was launched alongside the iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 5 last month in Cupertino, and while these two products have already gone on sale in India, the iPad (2019) has been made available more than a month later. The new 10.2-inch iPad replaces the 2018 iPad model launched last year, and it runs on iPadOS and A10 Fusion SoC out-of-the-box.

To recall, the iPad (2019) was launched in two models – Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The Wi-Fi only 32GB storage model is priced at Rs. 29,900, and the 128GB model comes at Rs. 37,900. The Wi-Fi + Cellular 32GB model is priced at Rs. 40,900 while the 128GB model is priced at Rs. 48,900. As mentioned, it has now gone on sale on Flipkart and Amazon both, in Silver, Space Grey, and Gold colour options.

Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI options, 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit cards, and 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. Amazon is offering an exchange discount, no-cost EMI options, and 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1,750 with ICICI Bank Credit Cards, Debit Cards and Credit/Debit EMI transactions.

iPad (2019) specifications

Coming to the specifications and features, the iPad (2019) runs iPadOS, and sports a 10.2-inch (2160x1620 pixels ) Retina IPS display with a pixel density of 264ppi, and a 500-nit peak brightness. It is powered by the Apple A10 Fusion SoC, alongside the M10 coprocessor. It has been made available in two storage options — 32GB and 128GB.

As for cameras, it features an 8-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it bears 1.2-megapixel camera with an f/.2 aperture. The iPad also supports the Apple Pencil (first generation), and features stereo speakers and dual microphones. Connectivity options on the iPad (2019) include Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth v4.0. The Wi-Fi + Celluar model offers GPS and LTE connectivity as well. This model also offers Wi-Fi calling due to Nano-SIM card slot and eSIM tech.

The iPad (2019) is powered by a 32Whr battery rated to deliver up to 10 hours of Web surfing time on Wi-Fi, and 9 hours on a cellular network. Sensors on board include Touch ID fingerprint sensor on the bottom bezel, a three-axis gyroscope, an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, and a barometer.






iPad (2019) Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
