Technology News
loading

iPad (2019) to Go on Sale in India Starting October 14, Apple Site Shows

iPad (2019) price in India starts at Rs. 29,900 for the Wi-Fi only version and at Rs. 40,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular version.

By | Updated: 27 September 2019 13:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iPad (2019) to Go on Sale in India Starting October 14, Apple Site Shows

iPad (2019) features a 10.2-inch Retina IPS screen

Highlights
  • iPad (2019) will be offered in three colours
  • The seventh-generation iPad was introduced earlier this month
  • The new iPad is powered by Apple A10 Fusion SoC

As Apple gears up to begin the sales of the iPhone 11 series in India, the Cupertino, California-based company has quietly revealed that the new iPad will go on sale in India beginning October 14. Apple has listed the release date on its India website. To recall, the new iPad was announced alongside the iPhone 11 series and Apple Watch Series 5 at the company's Special Event in Cupertino earlier this month. It replaces the iPad (2018) model with a 9.7-inch screen that was introduced in March last year.

The Apple website doesn't mention anything about the pre-orders but the authorised Apple retailers will likely start taking pre-orders a week before the release. We have reached out to Apple to get a confirmation on the launch date as well as iPad pre-orders.

iPad (2019) price in India, colours

The new iPad (aka iPad (2019)) is priced starting at Rs. 29,900 for its Wi-Fi only, 32GB storage base model. Its 128GB Wi-Fi only model is priced at Rs. 37,900. The Wi-Fi + Cellular model carries a price tag of Rs. 40,900 for the 32GB variant, whereas the 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model is priced at Rs. 48,900. Apple offers iPad (2019) in Silver, Space Grey, and Gold colours.

 

iPad (2019) specifications

The seventh-generation Apple iPad comes with 10.2-inch Retina IPS screen with a resolution of 2160x1620 pixels. It runs on iPadOS and is powered by the Apple A10 Fusion SoC. As mentioned, it will be offered in both Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + Cellular variants in 32GB and 128GB storage options.

The iPad (2019) also features an 8-megapixel f/2.4 rear camera and a 1.2-megapixel f/2.2 front shooter. Other features of the new iPad include stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 802.11ac support, Bluetooth 4.2, Touch ID, 3.5mm audio jack, dual microphones, and a Lightning connector.

Meanwhile, Apple is all set to start selling the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max in India starting 6pm today.

Apple iPad (2019) Wi-Fi

Apple iPad (2019) Wi-Fi

Display10.20-inch
Front Camera1.2-megapixel
Resolution2160x1620 pixels
Storage32GB
Rear Camera8-megapixel
Apple iPad (2019) Wi-Fi + Cellular

Apple iPad (2019) Wi-Fi + Cellular

Display10.20-inch
Front Camera1.2-megapixel
Resolution2160x1620 pixels
Storage32GB
Rear Camera8-megapixel
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPad 2019, iPad 2019 price in India, iPad 2019 specifications, Apple iPad 2019, Apple
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
OnePlus TV Models With Smaller Displays Not in Pipeline for Now, Confirms CEO Pete Lau
Honor Smartphones
iPad (2019) to Go on Sale in India Starting October 14, Apple Site Shows
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 29 Malicious Apps Discovered in Google Play Store
  2. Netflix’s Bard of Blood Is Bad, and Shah Rukh Khan Should Feel Bad
  3. OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro Price in India Slashed for Amazon Sale
  4. OnePlus 7T Review
  5. What to Expect from Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales This Year
  6. OnePlus TV Q1, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro With 4K QLED Display Launched in India
  7. OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Review
  8. OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro Renders Leak Hours Before Official Launch
  9. Lenovo Z6 Pro, Moto G7, Others to Get Discounts, Offers During Flipkart Sale
  10. FIFA 20 India Map Does Not Feature Jammu and Kashmir Yet Again
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Price in India Cut for Amazon Great Festival Sale, Will Start at Rs. 29,999
  2. NASA Video Shows a Black Hole Ripping Apart an Unfortunate Star the Size of Our Sun
  3. Realme 3 Pro Starts Receiving Update With Digital Wellbeing, September Android Security Patch, More in India
  4. Bard of Blood Is Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  5. Huawei Mate 30 Pro Camera Trumps Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G to Take DxOMark Top Spot, Night Mode Lauded
  6. Chandrayaan-2: NASA Says Vikram Lander Had a Hard Landing, Releases Images of Landing Site
  7. Apple Watch Series 5 to Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Specifications, and Everything Else You Need to Know
  8. OnePlus 7T vs iPhone 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S10: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  9. FIFA 20 India Map Does Not Feature Jammu and Kashmir Yet Again
  10. Facebook-Backed Libra Group Pledges to 'Reassure' Regulators
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.