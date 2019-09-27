iPad (2019) to Go on Sale in India Starting October 14, Apple Site Shows

As Apple gears up to begin the sales of the iPhone 11 series in India, the Cupertino, California-based company has quietly revealed that the new iPad will go on sale in India beginning October 14. Apple has listed the release date on its India website. To recall, the new iPad was announced alongside the iPhone 11 series and Apple Watch Series 5 at the company's Special Event in Cupertino earlier this month. It replaces the iPad (2018) model with a 9.7-inch screen that was introduced in March last year.

The Apple website doesn't mention anything about the pre-orders but the authorised Apple retailers will likely start taking pre-orders a week before the release. We have reached out to Apple to get a confirmation on the launch date as well as iPad pre-orders.

iPad (2019) price in India, colours

The new iPad (aka iPad (2019)) is priced starting at Rs. 29,900 for its Wi-Fi only, 32GB storage base model. Its 128GB Wi-Fi only model is priced at Rs. 37,900. The Wi-Fi + Cellular model carries a price tag of Rs. 40,900 for the 32GB variant, whereas the 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model is priced at Rs. 48,900. Apple offers iPad (2019) in Silver, Space Grey, and Gold colours.

iPad (2019) specifications

The seventh-generation Apple iPad comes with 10.2-inch Retina IPS screen with a resolution of 2160x1620 pixels. It runs on iPadOS and is powered by the Apple A10 Fusion SoC. As mentioned, it will be offered in both Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + Cellular variants in 32GB and 128GB storage options.

The iPad (2019) also features an 8-megapixel f/2.4 rear camera and a 1.2-megapixel f/2.2 front shooter. Other features of the new iPad include stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 802.11ac support, Bluetooth 4.2, Touch ID, 3.5mm audio jack, dual microphones, and a Lightning connector.

Meanwhile, Apple is all set to start selling the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max in India starting 6pm today.