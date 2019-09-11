Apple at its iPhone 11 launch event launched a new iPad model - the iPad (10.2-inch). Powered by the Apple A10 Fusion SoC, the new iPad features a 10.2-inch Retina display. The new Apple tablet is made with 100 percent recycled aluminium and features a Smart connector. The iPad 10.2-inch will go up for pre-orders from today itself in the US, and will start shipping later this month. Apple also revealed the iPad (10.2-inch) price in India, though availability details are a bit uncertain for now.

The iPad (10.2-inch) price in India starts at Rs. 29,900 for its Wi-Fi only, 32GB storage base model. The Wi-Fi + Cellular model starts at Rs. 40,900. The company has said that the new iPad will go up for orders today in the US and 25 other countries and regions. It has not detailed which countries these are. It will start shipping and go on sale from September 30.

In the US, the new iPad (10.2-inch) from Apple has been priced starting at $329 (roughly Rs. 23,600) for its base Wi-Fi only model, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular base model is priced at $459 (roughly Rs. 33,000). For education users, Apple is offering the new iPad at $299 (roughly Rs. 21,500).

iPad (10.2-inch) specifications

At the time of writing, Apple hadn't yet updated its site with all the details. We will update this space as soon as the company makes the specifications available. What we know so far is that the new iPad features a 10.2-inch Retina display with nearly 3.5 million pixels. The new seventh-generation iPad i s powered by the Apple A10 Fusion SoC. It features the Touch ID fingerprint sensor at the bottom bezel, and supports Gigabit-class LTE.