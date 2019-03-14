Apple is reportedly planning to introduce two variants of its entry-level iPad this year, which will be come in 10.2-inch and 10.5-inch sizes. The latest rumours come from a reliable source that had previously revealed several details about the 2018 iPhone lineup before the official launch. It isn't the first time that we are hearing about the Apple's alleged plans to increase the display size of its 9.7-inch iPad, but this is the first rumour to hint at specific display sizes.

According to Twitter user CoinX, Apple will replace the 9.7-inch iPad with a 10.2-inch iPad model this year. This will be the seventh-generation iPad from the company. CoinX also claims that the Cupertino-based company will bring a 10.5-inch iPad model this year, which won't be a part of the company's iPad Pro lineup and it will be joining the 10.2-inch iPad. What's interesting is both of the tablets will be released separately and not together. It is unclear how Apple plans to differentiate between the two iPad models given their surprisingly similar screen-sizes.

A report earlier this week had claimed that Apple's seventh-generation iPad will keep the Touch ID as well as 3.5mm audio jack. The presence of Touch ID seems to confirm a previous rumour that Apple is not planning to put Face ID on the entry-level iPad and iPad mini refresh. The report had not mentioned a display size but had noted that it will be bumped up to 10-inch.

It is believed that Apple is planning to launch two iPad models in the first half of this year, and one of these iPad models is going to be the next-generation iPad mini. It is unclear whether Apple will bring the 10.2-inch iPad with the iPad mini 5 or the 10.5-inch iPad. Reports indicate that the iPad mini 5 will look like the iPad mini 4 and is likely to keep the same 7.9-inch display size. iPad mini 5 will reportedly be 6.1mm thick and will come with a Lightning port, Touch ID, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The next-gen iPad mini is also said to sport a vertically stacked dual camera setup.