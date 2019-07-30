Technology News
iOS 13 Beta Allows iPad Users to Resize App Icons With Different Home Screen Grid Layouts

The icon-resizing feature is currently being tested on the iPadOS.

By | Updated: 30 July 2019 18:13 IST
To let users customise and personalise their home screens, Apple is adding a feature that would let people resize app icons on iPad models.

With new bug fixes, the company has released the fifth beta version of iOS 13 to developers. The company also added and refined iPadOS features, MacRumors reported on Monday.

"You can set the app grid to be 4x5 or 6x5, which results in bigger or smaller icons. The 'More' setting shows up to 30 smaller app icons, while the 'Bigger' setting shows up to 20 larger app icons," the report said.

The beta version also updates the Share Sheet in iPadOS and iOS 13 with new sections added for adding shortcuts and navigating easily.

In addition, the version lets users adjust the volume on the iPhone and the iPad between 34 levels of volume.

Apple unveiled iOS 13 earlier in June with the 'Dark Mode', advanced photo and camera features, the 'Sign In with Apple' tool and an all-new Apple Maps experience.

Further reading: Apple, iOS 13 Beta, iPadOS
