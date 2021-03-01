Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • India Tablet Market Sees 14.7 Percent Pandemic Driven Growth in 2020; Lenovo Leads in Shipments: IDC

India Tablet Market Sees 14.7 Percent Pandemic-Driven Growth in 2020; Lenovo Leads in Shipments: IDC

Lenovo saw a 153 percent YoY growth in 2020.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 1 March 2021 13:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
India Tablet Market Sees 14.7 Percent Pandemic-Driven Growth in 2020; Lenovo Leads in Shipments: IDC

Photo Credit: IDC

Replacing Mumbai-based iBall, Apple took the third spot in India’s tablet market

Highlights
  • Huawei was at the fifth position throughout 2020
  • Samsung registered a 13-percent point jump in its market share
  • iBall saw 69.9 percent decline in growth over 2019

India's tablet market has recorded a pandemic-driven 14.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth after a continuous decline for four consecutive years, according to the data revealed by International Data Corporation (IDC) India. With a total shipment of 2.8 million tablets in 2020, the consumer shipment marked a 59.8 percent growth over 2019, thanks to the increased demand for tablets as e-learning devices. Lenovo maintained its top position in the Indian tablet market while rival products like Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and Apple iPad 10.2-inch also saw increased shipments. However, commercial shipments to India experienced a decline in 2020.

As per the IDC report, 2020 was the biggest consumer year for Lenovo, with the company recording a 153 percent YoY growth. The Chinese brand still ships the highest number of tablets to India, recording a growth of 6.6 percent over 2019.

Samsung registered a 13-percent point jump in its market share in India over the last year, making the company the top gainer of 2020. The South Korean company's solid control on component supplies aided this growth as it maintained its top position on the consumer segment ladder, with shipments seeing a 157 percent growth over 2019.

Replacing Mumbai-based iBall, Apple took the third spot in India's tablet market reporting a growth of 13 percent in its shipments. Although the California-based company had to struggle with stock availability throughout the year, the launch of new the iPad models helped Apple to climb to the third position in the latter half of 2020.

iBall saw 69.9 percent decline in growth over 2019. The Indian company faced challenges in managing its supplies during the pandemic leading to the negative growth.

Huawei was at the fifth position throughout 2020. Online popularity of the Chinese brand, along with satisfactory price points, led the shipments for Huawei tablets to grow three times over 2019.

As consumer shipments for tablets saw a boost, commercial shipments experienced a decline of 14.3 percent YoY in the Indian market. This was due to a few government projects being postponed to 2021. Top brands like Lenovo reported a 15.1 percent decline in its commercial shipments.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Apple, Samsung, iBall, Lenovo, IDC, tablets
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in ...More
Samsung Galaxy A32 India Launch Date Confirmed for March 5, to Sport 64-Megapixel Primary Camera
Redmi Note 10 Confirmed to Come With 5-Megapixel Super-Macro Camera, More Specifications Tipped via Live Image

Related Stories

India Tablet Market Sees 14.7 Percent Pandemic-Driven Growth in 2020; Lenovo Leads in Shipments: IDC
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Pro Alleged Specifications and New Camera UI Surface Online
  2. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  3. Indoo Ki Jawani, Pagglait, and More on Netflix in March
  4. Oppo F19 Pro+, Oppo F19 Pro Teased to Launch in India Soon
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. 5 Free Android Apps That You Should Definitely Try in March 2021
  7. Jio Phone 2021 Offer Announced With Unlimited Voice Calls, Data Benefits
  8. PUBG Mobile 2 Could Release Next Week, India Launch Uncertain
  9. From Godzilla vs. Kong to Snyder’s Justice League, What to Watch in March
  10. Samsung Galaxy A32 India Launch Date Confirmed for March 5
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy E02 Support Page Goes Live in India, Hints at Imminent Launch
  2. Redmi Note 10 Confirmed to Come With 5-Megapixel Super-Macro Camera, More Specifications Tipped via Live Image
  3. India Tablet Market Sees 14.7 Percent Pandemic-Driven Growth in 2020; Lenovo Leads in Shipments: IDC
  4. Samsung Galaxy A32 India Launch Date Confirmed for March 5, to Sport 64-Megapixel Primary Camera
  5. CoWIN Portal, Aarogya Setu App Starts COVID-19 Vaccination Registration; Not Working for Some Users: Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy M12 With 6,000mAh Battery, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launching in India on March 11
  7. Disney+ Hotstar March 2021: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Teddy, and More
  8. SpaceX Delays Launch of Falcon 9 Carrier Rocket With Starlink Satellites by a Day
  9. OnePlus 9 Pro Alleged Screenshots Tip Key Specifications and Redesigned Camera UI
  10. Oppo F19 Pro+, Oppo F19 Pro Teased to Launch in India Soon; Pricing, Specifications Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com