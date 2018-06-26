Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  iBall Slide Imprint 4G Tablet With Aadhaar-Certified Fingerprint Sensor Launched in India: Price, Specifications

iBall Slide Imprint 4G Tablet With Aadhaar-Certified Fingerprint Sensor Launched in India: Price, Specifications

 
, 26 June 2018
iBall Slide Imprint 4G Tablet With Aadhaar-Certified Fingerprint Sensor Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • iBall Slide Imprint 4G comes with an integrated fingerprint scanner
  • It runs Android 7.0 and offers a 5-megapixel camera on both sides
  • The tablet is priced at Rs. 18,999

iBall has expanded its existing tablet portfolio by launching a new model - iBall Slide Imprint 4G. The highlight of the new tablet is that it comes with a unique integrated fingerprint sensor that the company is claiming to be "the most secured biometric authentication." The iBall Slide Imprint 4G is STQC certified for Aadhaar authentication. This means that the tablet not only scans and records but also verifies the identity of a person. However, the tablet is not equipped with a standard fingerprint scanner, meaning users won't be able to unlock it using the integrated fingerprint scanner.

The iBall Slide Imprint 4G has been designed to simplify the ease of use and portability of Aadhaar authentication for establishments such as banks, government offices, RTOs, educational institutions, sales automation, and B2B. The tablet comes with support for 22 regional languages and is also available with an STQC-certified iris scanner. The company says that the device is rugged, but it does not come with military grade certification.

iBall says the iBall Slide Imprint 4G tablet will be available in a Black colour variant and has been priced at Rs. 18,999. Notably, the tablet variant that comes without the integrated fingerprint scanner will be available for Rs. 11,999.

iBall Slide Imprint 4G specifications

The dual-SIM (Micro) iBall Slide Imprint 4G runs Android 7.0 Nougat. The tablet sports a 7-inch HD (600x1024 pixels) IPS display with full capacitive multi-touch support. It is powered by a 64-bit 1.3GHz quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor paired with 1GB of RAM. There is a 2GB RAM variant as well.

In terms of optics, the iBall Slide Imprint 4G comes with a 5-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and LED flash. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel camera with LED flash as well. The tablet is equipped with 8GB of inbuilt storage, with an option for 16GB inbuilt storage variant, expandable via microSD card (up to 32GB).

Connectivity options in the iBall Slide Imprint 4G are 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS/ AGPS, Micro-HDMI, Micro-USB, USB 2.0, FM radio, and 3mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the device are accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and magnetic sensor. Additionally, the iBall Slide Imprint 4G is fuelled by a 5000mAh battery.

Comments

iBall Slide Imprint 4G

iBall Slide Imprint 4G

Display7.00-inch
Processor1.3GHz quad-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution600x1024 pixels
RAM1GB
OSAndroid 7.0 Nougat
Storage8GB
Rear Camera5-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
iBall Slide Imprint 4G Tablet With Aadhaar-Certified Fingerprint Sensor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
