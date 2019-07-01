Technology News
loading

Huawei MediaPad T5 With Kirin 659 SoC, Full-HD Display, Dual Speakers Launched in India

The MediaPad T5 has been priced starting at Rs. 14,990 in the country.

By | Updated: 1 July 2019 19:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei MediaPad T5 With Kirin 659 SoC, Full-HD Display, Dual Speakers Launched in India

Huawei MediaPad T5 will be offered in two storage variants

Highlights
  • Huawei MediaPad T5 sports a 10.1-inch screen
  • The new Huawei tablet packs dual speakers
  • Huawei MediaPad T5 will be available beginning July 10

Huawei MediaPad T5 is making its way to India. The Chinese telecommunication giant Huawei's India arm on Monday announced the launch of MediaPad T5. According to the company, the new tablet comes with features like 10.1-inch screen, octa-core processor, dual speakers, and dated Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. As per the company's official website, MediaPad T5 tablet is the only tablet that the company is offering right now in the country. The company's sub-brand Honor, however, does offer the MediaPad T3 with a price tag of Rs. 10,999

Huawei MediaPad T5 price in India, sale date, launch offers

Huawei MediaPad T5 price in India has been set at Rs. 14,990 for the base variant with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. The 3GB + 32GB variant of the tablet will be available at Rs. 16,990. According to the company, the new tablet will be available starting July 10 in the country. Amazon India will be one of the avenues to sell the tablet, however Huawei hasn't mentioned if it will be offering the tablet via any other e-retailers or physical stores.

Huawei MediaPad T5 will be sold in Black colour. As an introductory launch offer, Huawei will offer a free flip cover and Huawei Earphone AM 12 worth Rs. 2,998 absolutely free with MediaPad T5.

Huawei MediaPad specifications

Featuring a thin and light body, the Huawei MediaPad T5 runs on Android 8.0 with the company's EMUI 8.0 on top. It features a 10.1-inch full-HD (1920x1200 pixels) display with 16:10 aspect ratio. The tablet is powered by octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC, paired with up to 3GB of RAM, and 5,100mAh battery.

Among other specifications, the company has included dual stereo speakers, 5-megapixel auto-focus rear camera with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel fixed-focus front shooter with an f/2.4 lens. In terms of the connectivity options, you will get Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 4G LTE support, GPS, and Micro-USB port.

The tablet measures 243x164x7.8mm and weighs 460 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Huawei MediaPad T5

Huawei MediaPad T5

Display10.10-inch
ProcessorKirin 659
Front Camera2-megapixel
Resolution1920x1200 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 8.0 Oreo
Storage16GB
Rear Camera5-megapixel
Battery Capacity5100mAh
Further reading: Huawei MediaPad T5, Huawei MediaPad T5 price in India, Huawei MediaPad T5 specifications
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy M10 Price in India Cut for a Limited Period, Starts at Rs. 6,990
Honor Smartphones
Huawei MediaPad T5 With Kirin 659 SoC, Full-HD Display, Dual Speakers Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Total Solar Eclipse 2019 on July 2: How to Watch It Online From Anywhere
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Which One Should You Buy?
  3. Realme Teases the Impending Arrival of Realme X in India
  4. Vulgar Videos Made on Chinese Social Media Apps Now Infiltrate WhatsApp
  5. Vivo Y12 3GB RAM Variant With 64GB Storage Launched in India
  6. Spider-Man: Far From Home Full Movie Leaked on Torrent, Piracy Networks
  7. LG Launches Stylo 5 Smartphone With Stylus Support, 3,500mAh Battery
  8. Vivo Z1 Pro With 'In-Display Selfie Camera' to Launch in India Soon
  9. OnePlus 7 Pro Owners Get Spam Notifications Due to Internal Testing Error
  10. Redmi 7A Set to Launch in India on July 4, Flipkart Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.