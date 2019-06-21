Technology News
Huawei MediaPad M6 With 10.8-Inch, 8.4-Inch Display Options, Kirin 980 SoC Launched

The new Huawei MediaPad M6 tablets will be offered in both Wi-Fi only and LTE versions.

Updated: 21 June 2019 17:55 IST
Huawei MediaPad M6 tablets are powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC

Highlights
  • Huawei MediaPad M6 tablets include 2K screens
  • The new tablets run on Andorid 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1
  • Huawei MediaPad M6 10.8-inch will go on sale starting July 10

Huawei has introduced two new MediaPad series tablets in its home market. Dubbed as Huawei MediaPad M6 10.8-inch and MediaPad M6 8.4-inch, the new tablets are simply known as Huawei Tablet M6 10.8-inch and Tablet M6 8.4-inch in China. The new MediaPad tablets will be succeeding the company's earlier launched MediaPad M5-series. The MediaPad M6 tablets pack 2K displays, HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, 4GB of RAM, and optional 4G LTE support. In addition to these two tablets, Huawei also took the wraps off Huawei Mini Bluetooth speaker.

Huawei MediaPad M6 10.8, MediaPad M6 8.4 price

Huawei says the MediaPad M6 10.8-inch Wi-Fi only model will carry a price tag starting at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 23,100) for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The 4GB + 128GB model of the Wi-Fi only MediaPad M6 10.8-inch will retail at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 27,100).

The Huawei MediaPad M6 10.8-inch LTE model has been priced starting at CNY (roughly Rs. 27,100) for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage, whereas the 4GB + 128GB model of the tablet will be offered at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 35,100).

According to Huawei, The MediaPad M6 10.8-inch model will be sold in Champagne Gold and Silver Ash colours. The Huawei MediaPad M6 10.8-inch LTE 4GB + 128GB model will only arrive in Silver Ash colour and the 4GB + 64GB model of the same variant will only be sold in Champagne Gold colour.

Coming to Huawei MediaPad M6 8.4-inch Wi-Fi-only tablet, the base variant of the device with 4GB of RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage will retail at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,100). The 4GB + 128GB variant of the Wi-Fi only model will retail at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 24,000).huawei mediapad m6 8 4 inch Huawei MediaPad M6 8.4-inch

Huawei MediaPad M6 8.6-inch tablet comes with dual stereo speakers.

The Huawei MediaPad M6 8.4-inch LTE model will be sold starting at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage, whereas the 4GB + 128GB version of the LTE model of the tablet carries a price tag of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 27,100).

Both Huawei MediaPad M6 8.4-inch Wi-Fi only and LTE models will be sold in just Champagne Gold colour.

In terms of the sale dates, Huawei MediaPad M6 10.8-inch models will be available starting July 10, whereas their pre-bookings open today. The Huawei MediaPad M6 8.4-inch models will be available beginning July 20, whereas their pre-bookings open July 10.

Huawei MediaPad M6 10.8-inch , MediaPad M6 8.4-inch specifications

Both Huawei MediaPad M6 tablets run on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1 on top and are powered by octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, paired with Mali G76 MP10 GPU and 4GB of RAM. As the name suggests, the Huawei MediaPad M6 10.8-inch comes with a 10.8-inch 2K (2560x1600 pixels) display and MediaPad M6 8.4-inch comes with an 8.4-inch 2K (2560x1600 pixels) screen.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, both new Huawei tablets pack 13-megapixel rear shooter with auto-focus support and an 8-megapixel front shooter with fixed-focus support. Huawei MediaPad M6 10.8-inch and MediaPad M6 8.4-inch also pack up to 128GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot (up to 512GB).

The connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C. Additionally, you will get a 7,500mAh battery and four speakers with the 10.8-inch tablet and 6,100mAh battery as well as two speakers with the smaller 8.4-inch tablet.

The dimensions of the Huawei MediaPad M6 10.8-inch are 257x170x7.2mm and it weighs 498 grams, whereas the Huawei MediaPad M6 8.4-inch measures 206.4x125.22x7.4mm and it weighs 320 grams.

Comments

