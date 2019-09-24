Technology News
loading

Huawei MediaPad M5 lite Tablet With Stylus, 7,500mAh Battery Launched in India

The tablet comes with M-Pen lite stylus support, and a Kirin 659 SoC.

By | Updated: 24 September 2019 16:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei MediaPad M5 lite Tablet With Stylus, 7,500mAh Battery Launched in India

The Huawei MediaPad M5 lite runs on Android Oreo

Highlights
  • Huawei MediaPad M5 lite is priced in India at Rs. 20,990
  • It will be available in a single Champagne Gold option
  • Huawei MediaPad M5 lite has 8-megapixel front and back cameras

Huawei MediaPad M5 lite tablet was launched in India on Tueday. Key features include M-Pen lite stylus support, a 10.1-inch full-HD display, a large 7,500mAh battery, an octa-core processor, and quad speakers support. It comes with support for Huawei Histen sound and is Harman Kardon audio certified as well. The MediaPad M5 lite tablet will be exclusively available on Flipkart from September 29 onwards. The M-Pen lite stylus comes with 2,046 layers of pressure sensitivity and is built with a silver grey metal finish.

Huawei MediaPad M5 lite price in India

The Huawei MediaPad M5 lite is priced in India at Rs. 21,990 for its 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage model. The tablet will be available on Flipkart exclusively from September 29, which is during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. It will be made available in a single Champagne Gold colour option.

Huawei MediaPad M5 lite specifications

Coming to specifications, the MediaPad M5 lite runs on the age-old Android 8.0 Oreo software-based on EMUI 8.0. It features a 10.1-inch full-HD (1920x1200 pixels) IPS display with 224 pixel density. The tablet is powered by the Kirin 659 processor based on Mali T830 GPU and 3GB RAM/ 4GB RAM options. Internal storage is listed to be at 32GB and 64GB options, with the support to expand storage further using microSD card (up to 256GB).

As for optics, the tablet has a 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus, and a 8-megapixel front camera with fixed focus abilities. It is listed to pack a 7,500mAh battery that is touted to fully charge in less than 2.9 hours. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, LTE, Bluetooth v4.2, and more. The dimensions of the tablet are at 234.4x162.2x7.7mm, and it weighs 475 grams. The Huawei MediaPad M5 lite has four speakers with 3D surround sound effects, Histen 5.0 audio enhancement technology, and Harmon Kardon technology integration. It comes with an eye-comfort mode for children, parental controls, and Intelligent Light Adjustment features as well.

Huawei MediaPad M5 lite

Huawei MediaPad M5 lite

Display10.10-inch
ProcessorKirin 659
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1920x1200 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.0 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera8-megapixel
Battery Capacity7500mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei MediaPad M5 lite, Huawei MediaPad M5 lite Price in India, Huawei MediaPad M5 lite Specifications, Huawei
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Mi Mix Alpha With Surround Display, 108-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Honor Smartphones
Huawei MediaPad M5 lite Tablet With Stylus, 7,500mAh Battery Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo U10 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Realme X2 Goes Official With Snapdragon 730G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  3. Samsung Galaxy A20s With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. Xiaomi's New Mi Mix Alpha Is an Almost All-Screen Smartphone
  5. MIUI 11 Released, Set to Reach Devices Starting Mid-October
  6. OnePlus 7 Pro, iPhone XR, and Others to Get Discounts During Amazon Sale
  7. Man Credits Apple Watch for Saving His Father's Life
  8. Xiaomi Diwali Sale Offers Include Price Cuts on Redmi Phones, Mi TVs
  9. Videocon D2h, Dish TV Offer Up to 2-Months Free on Long Term Plans
  10. Mi 9 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 40W Fast Charging Support Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Unveils New Pinned List Feature for iOS Users
  2. Google Wins in 'Right to Be Forgotten' Fight With France
  3. Samsung ISOCELL Slim GH1 Camera Sensor Launched, Featuring the 'Smallest Pixel Size' in the Industry
  4. Huawei MediaPad M5 lite Tablet With Stylus, 7,500mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. Mi Mix Alpha With Surround Display, 108-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Hacker Allegedly Speaks to Couple via Home Camera, Plays Vulgar Music
  7. MIUI 11 Debuts With New Features, Rollout Schedule for Various Xiaomi Phones Announced
  8. Google Pixel 4 XL High Resolution Images Leaked, Camera Samples Compared Against Galaxy S10+
  9. Samsung Galaxy Fold Said to Launch in India on October 1
  10. Amazon Echo Show's New Show and Tell Feature to Help Visually Challenged
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.