Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 4GB RAM Model Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 4GB RAM model price is set at Rs. 22,990 and it will go on pre-orders starting March 6.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From IANS | Updated: 29 February 2020 19:03 IST
Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite features a 10.1-inch full-HD screen

Highlights
  • Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite has 8-megapixel front and back cameras
  • It runs on Android 8.0 Oreo
  • The new tablet variant will go on pre-orders starting March 6

Chinese tech major Huawei on Friday launched a new storage variant of the MediaPad M5 Lite tablet in India. The tablet comes with the M-Pen lite stylus and its new 4GB + 64GB model has been priced at Rs. 22,990. The Huawei tablet will be available via Flipkart, Croma, and several retail stores across India, Huawei said, adding that it will go on pre-sale on March 6 with "exclusive" offers.

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite specifications

Packed with built-in Harman Kardon quad speakers, the Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite tablet features a 10.1-inch full-HD IPS multi-touch display, supporting 1,920x1,200 pixels resolution, to offer good sharpness through ClariVu 5.0, an industry-leading display enhancement technology. The technology adjusts the contrast and colour saturation based on intelligent algorithms, targeting both the video playback and image browsing scenarios for vivid display.

MediaPad M5 lite runs on the age-old Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0 on opt. It is powered by the Kirin 659 processor with Mali T830 GPU. 

Huawei said its Histen 5.0 audio enhancement technology ensures effective noise cancellation while reducing the external noise power and improving the low-frequency sound effect.

With a smooth metallic unibody desing, the Huawei Mediapad M5 lite 10 is designed to look premium with its 2.5D curved glass edge. The device comes with 13 hours video playback battery support, claimed Huawei.

It is also augmented with Huawei "QuickCharge" technology and comes with a 9V/2A 18W charger.

The M-Pen lite stylus supports 2,048 layers of pressure sensitivity, helping users jot down notes or mark-up emails very easily.

As for optics, the tablet has a 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus, and a 8-megapixel front camera with fixed focus abilities. It is listed to pack a 7,500mAh battery that is touted to fully charge in less than 2.9 hours. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, LTE, Bluetooth v4.2, and more. The dimensions of the tablet are at 234.4x162.2x7.7mm, and it weighs 475 grams.

To recall, Huawei had launched the 3GB RAM variant of the tablet back in September last year. 

Huawei MediaPad M5 lite

Huawei MediaPad M5 lite

Display 10.10-inch
Processor Kirin 659
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 1920x1200 pixels
RAM 3GB
OS Android 8.0 Oreo
Storage 32GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
