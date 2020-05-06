Technology News
Huawei MatePad T8 With 5,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

The MediaPad T8 has a large 5,100mAh battery that is rated to offer up to 3.5 weeks of standby time.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 6 May 2020 17:10 IST
Photo Credit: Mobzine.ro

Huawei MatePad T8 will go on sale in a single Deep Sea Blue option

Highlights
  • Huawei MatePad T8 has an 8-inch HD+ display
  • The tablet is powered by the MediaTek MTK8768 SoC
  • Huawei MatePad T8 packs up to 32GB of internal storage

Huawei Matepad T8 has been launched in Romania, alongside the Huawei Y5p and Huawei Y6p phones. The budget-friendly tablet comes in a single Deep Sea Blue colour option and has a traditional design aesthetic. It has thick bezels on all sides, with more significant ones on the top and bottom portions of the display. There is a single camera at the back with no fingerprint sensor support in sight. Few specifications of the MediaPad T8 tablet are known at the moment as availability is set for next month.

Huawei MatePad T8 price, availability

The Huawei MatePad T8 is priced at RON 500 (roughly Rs. 8,400) in Romania, and is slated to be available next month, Romanian sites Mobzine and Mobilissimo report. The tablet is offered in a single Deep Sea Blue colour option.

Huawei MatePad T8 specifications

As for specifications, the Huawei MatePad T8 runs on Android-based EMUI 10 that offers smart functions for ease in navigation and usage. It comes with four modes for eye protection for safer use by children. It features an 8-inch HD+ (800x1260 pixels) display and an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio. The tablet is powered by the MediaTek MTK8768 octa-core processor paired with 2GB of RAM. Internal storage options include 16GB and 32GB, and there is support for additional storage expansion via a microSD slot.

The MediaPad T8 has a large 5,100mAh battery that is rated to offer up to 12 hours of video playback, 12 hours of web browsing. It is touted to last for up to 3.5 weeks in standby mode.

Huawei MatePad T8

Huawei MatePad T8

Display 8.00-inch
Processor MediaTek MTK8768
Front Camera Yes
Resolution 800x1260 pixels
RAM 2GB
OS Android
Storage 16GB
Rear Camera Yes
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
NFC May Soon Be Used to Charge Small Devices Wirelessly; Smartphones May Get Reverse Wireless Charging
