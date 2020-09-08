Technology News
Huawei MatePad T8 With 5,100mAh Battery, MediaTek Octa-Core SoC Launched in India

Huawei MatePad T8 is an entry-level tablet, priced starting at Rs. 9,999 in the country.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 September 2020 17:59 IST
Huawei MatePad T8 comes in a single colour option

Highlights
  • Huawei MatePad T8 launched in India
  • Huawei MatePad T8 will go on sale starting September 15
  • It is backed by a 5,100mAh battery

Huawei MatePad T8 tablet has been launched in India after making its global debut back in May. The budget-friendly tablet offers an 8-inch display and has relatively thick bezels on the sides. This makes it quite easy to hold in any orientation. The Huawei MatePad T8 comes in a single RAM and storage configuration, a single colour option, and offers a choice between LTE and Wi-Fi variant. It is powered by octa-core CPU and will be sold in the country through Flipkart starting next week.

Huawei MatePad T8 price in India, availability

The Huawei MatePad T8 Wi-Fi only is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the sole 2GB + 32GB storage variant, whereas the LTE model with the same storage configuration will retail at Rs. 10,999. It comes in a single Deepsea Blue colour option. The tablet is up for pre-orders starting today until September 14. During this period, the LTE variant of the Huawei MatePad T8 will be discounted to Rs. 9,999. Official sales start from September 15 via Flipkart.

Huawei MatePad T8 specifications

The Huawei MatePad T8 runs on EMUI 10.0.1, based on Android 10. It features an 8-inch LCD display with 1,280x800 pixels resolution and 189ppi pixel density. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek MT8768 SoC, paired with IMG GE8320 GPU and 2GB of RAM. There is also 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

The Huawei MatePad T8 comes with a single 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front facing camera. It packs a 5,100mAh battery with standard charging. For connectivity, you get dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE (optional), GPS/ A-GPS, USB OTG, and a Micro-USB port for charging. In terms of dimensions, the Huawei MatePad T8 measures 199.70x121.10x8.55mm and weighs 310 grams.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Huawei MatePad T8

Huawei MatePad T8

Display 8.00-inch
Processor MediaTek MTK8768
Front Camera Yes
Resolution 800x1260 pixels
RAM 2GB
OS Android
Storage 16GB
Rear Camera Yes
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
Further reading: Huawei, Huawei MatePad T8, Huawei MatePad T8 Price in India, Huawei MatePad T8 Specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
