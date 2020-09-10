Huawei MatePad T10 and MatePad T10s have been launched as the company's latest Android tablets. Both new models come with Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 710A SoC and run on EMUI 10.1. The tablets come preloaded with a Kids Corner that lets parents restrict certain content. Huawei has also offered a Dark Mode in the new tablets. The MatePad T10 and MatePad T10s additionally come with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) and Huawei AppGallery, instead of Google Mobile Services and Google Play. The tablets come in Wi-Fi and LTE versions.

Huawei MatePad T10, MatePad T10s price, sale

Huawei MatePad T10 price has been set at EUR 159.90 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the Wi-Fi 2GB + 16GB storage variant, while the Wi-Fi 2GB + 32GB storage configuration is priced at EUR 179.90 (roughly Rs. 15,600). The LTE 2GB + 32GB storage version carries a price tag of EUR 199.90 (roughly Rs. 17,300).

The Huawei MatePad T10s Wi-Fi 2GB + 32GB storage option is priced at EUR 209.90 (roughly Rs. 18,200), whereas its LTE version comes at a price of EUR 249.90 (roughly Rs. 21,700). The tablet also has a Wi-Fi 3GB + 64GB storage model priced at EUR 229.90 (roughly Rs. 19,900) and its LTE option comes with a price tag of EUR 279.90 (roughly Rs. 24,300).

The Wi-Fi and LTE versions of the Huawei MatePad T10 in 2GB + 32GB storage configuration will go on sale in Italy in late September, while its Wi-Fi 2GB + 16GB storage option will be available starting early October, alongside the Huawei MatePad T10s.

Details about the launch and pricing of the Huawei MatePad T10 and MatePad T10s in other market are yet to be revealed.

Huawei MatePad T10 specifications

The Huawei MatePad T10 runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 on top. It features a 9.7-inch IPS display with 1,280x800 pixels resolution as well as 156ppi of pixel density. The tablet is also powered by the octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710A SoC, coupled with Mali G51 GPU and 2GB RAM. There is also up to 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

The tablet features a 5-megapixel camera on the back that comes along with an f/2.2 lens. For selfies, there is a 2-megapixel camera at the front with an f/2.4 lens.

Connectivity options on the Huawei MatePad T10 include LTE (optional), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is a built-in accelerometer. The tablet packs 5,100mAh battery with 10W fast charging. You'll also get stereo speakers. It measures 240.2x159x7.85mm and weighs 450 grams.

Huawei MatePad T10s specifications

The Huawei MatePad T10s runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10.1. It carries a 10.1-inch IPS display with 1,920x1,200 pixels resolution as well as 224ppi of pixel density. There is also the HiSilicon Kirin 710A SoC, paired with Mali G51 GPU and up to 3GB RAM. The tablet comes with up to 64GB of inbuilt storage with microSD card support (up to 512GB).

For photos and videos, the Huawei MatePad T10s includes a 5-megapixel camera on the back with an f/2.2 lens. There is also a 2-megapixel sensor at the front with an f/2.4 lens.

Connectivity options on the Huawei MatePad T10s include LTE (optional), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. The tablet also has stereo speakers.

The Huawei MatePad T10s packs a 5,100mAh battery that has 10W charging support. The tablet measures 240.2x159x7.85mm and weighs 450 grams.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.