Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6, MatePad Pro 10.8, MatePad 11 With HarmonyOS, M-Pencil Support Launched

Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6, MatePad Pro 10.8, and MatePad 11 tablets support the 2nd-Gen Huawei M-Pencil.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 3 June 2021 13:32 IST
Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6, MatePad Pro 10.8, MatePad 11 With HarmonyOS, M-Pencil Support Launched

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 comes with a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 is launched in Wi-Fi and 5G models
  • Huawei MatePad Pro 10.8 comes in Wi-Fi models only
  • Huawei MatePad 11 is launched in Europe

Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6, Huawei MatePad Pro 10.8, and Huawei MatePad 11 tablets have been launched in China and Europe. The Chinese company also launched Huawei M-Pencil (2nd generation) with a platinum-coated pen nib and Huawei Smart Magnetic Keyboard to go along with these tablets. The new offerings are powered by Huawei's own Harmony OS 2.0 that also powers the company's other products including smartphones and smartwatches. Huawei says that the new operating system will give its consumers an intelligent and seamless experience across multiple devices.

Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6, Huawei MatePad Pro 10.8, Huawei MatePad 11 price, availability

Huawei says that the tablets are now available for pre-booking and will go on sale starting June 10. As per the landing page of the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 on the company website, the Wi-Fi model is offered in two storage configurations. There is an 8GB + 128GB storage variant that is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,000), and an 8GB + 256GB storage model that is priced at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 63,000). If you want the tablet bundled with M-Pencil and Smart Magnetic Keyboard, you can get the 8GB + 256GB storage model at a price of CNY 6,699 (roughly Rs. 76,600). There is only one 5G variant with 8GB + 256GB storage variant, and it is priced at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 91,500) with M-Pencil and keyboard. In Europe, Huawei has launched the tablet in only 8GB + 256GB storage configuration at a price of EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 71,000). Customers have an option of choosing from Olive Green, Matte Grey, and White colour options.

Similarly, Huawei MatePad Pro 10.8's landing page shows that 8GB + 128GB storage Wi-Fi variant is priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,500), and the 8GB + 256GB storage Wi-Fi model priced at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 49,000). The price of the 8GB + 256GB storage model with M-Pencil and Keyboard is set at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 60,600). As far as European prices are concerned, the 10.8-inch model will be available in two storage configurations. There is an 8GB + 256GB storage model that is priced at EUR 619 (roughly Rs. 55,000), and the 6GB + 128GB storage variant priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 44,500). It is launched in Midnight Grey colour option.

huawei matepad pro 10 8 intext Huawei Tablet

Huawei MatePad Pro 10.8 packs a 7,250mAh battery
Photo Credit: Huawei

Another tablet, Huawei MatePad 11, has been launched in Europe. This is an affordable tablet that is launched in two storage configurations. The Wi-Fi model with 6GB + 64GB storage is priced at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 35,500), and the 6GB + 128GB storage model is priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 44,500). It can be purchased in Matte Gray colour option.

If you want to separately purchase Huawei M-Pencil (2nd generation), you will have to shell out CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,800). Huawei Smart Magnetic Keyboard for the 12.6-inch model is priced at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 9,000), and the 10.8-inch model is priced at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,000).

When it comes to Europe pricing, the Huawei M-Pencil (1st generation) is priced at EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 8,800). The keyboard for the MatePad Pro models is priced at EUR 129.99 (roughly Rs. 11,500), and for the MatePad variant is priced at EUR 79.99 (roughly Rs. 7,100).

Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 specifications

The Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6-inch model runs HarmonyOS 2. It features a 12.6-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) OLED display with 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. Under the hood, there is an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 9000E SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage that can be expanded via a nano memory card. The tablet packs eight speakers with Huawei Histen 7.0 Audio support.

Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 features a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 wide angle lens, and a 3D depth sensing camera. There is an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 lens. There is a 10,050mAh battery with 40W Huawei SuperCharge wired fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include ambient light sensor, compass, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and hall sensor.

Huawei MatePad Pro 10.8 specifications

Huawei MatePad Pro 10.8 has a few differences that includes a 10.8-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC instead of Kirin 990. The tablet sports a single 13-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens on the back, and an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

There is a 7,250mAh battery with 40W Huawei SuperCharge wired fast charging support. In the box, users will get a 22.5W fast charger. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth v5.1, and USB Type-C port. There are four speakers with Huawei Histen 7.0 Audio support.

Huawei MatePad 11 specifications

The Huawei MatePad 11 sports a 10.95-inch (2,560x1,600 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate. Huawei says that the display has received TÜV Rheinland double certification to protect users' eyes. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. It has a 7,250mAh battery that sports 22.5W fast charging. There are four Harman Kardon speakers with Huawei Histen 7.0 Audio.

huawei matepad 11 intext Huawei Tablets

Huawei MatePad 11 has four Harman Kardon speakers
Photo Credit: Huawei

All the three tablets are compatible with Huawei M-Pencil (2nd Generation). The stylus features a transparent tip design, and platinum-coated nib. The company says that the M-Pencil is equipped with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, supports tilt writing, and has 9ms latency. It can magnetically attach to the tablet and is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of working time.

Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6

Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6

Display 12.60-inch
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 9000E
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS HarmonyOS 2.0
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10050mAh
Huawei MatePad Pro 10.8

Huawei MatePad Pro 10.8

Display 10.80-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS HarmonyOS 2.0
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7250mAh
Huawei MatePad 11

Huawei MatePad 11

Display 10.95-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 6GB
OS HarmonyOS 2.0
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 7250mAh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
God of War: Ragnarök Release Date Delayed to 2022, but Coming to PS4 as Well
Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6, MatePad Pro 10.8, MatePad 11 With HarmonyOS, M-Pencil Support Launched
