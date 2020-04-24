Huawei MatePad tablet has been officially unveiled in China. Huawei on Thursday introduced the new MatePad as a toned-down version of the Huawei MatePad Pro 5G that was launched in November 2019. The tablet is offered in two colour options and comes in two RAM + storage configurations. All the two variants are powered by the Huawei Kirin 810 SoC and pack a single 8-megapixel rear camera. Moreover, the new tablet comes with M-Pencil stylus support (not included inside the box). Notably, the MatePad does not have 5G connectivity, unlike its Pro variant.

Huawei MatePad price

Currently, the new Huawei MatePad is available in China and there's no word on its international availability. It is also unclear whether or not the tablet will be launched in India. The Wi-Fi variant of the Huawei MatePad comes with the model number BAH3-W09 and is offered in 4GB + 64GB storage and 6GB + 128GB storage configurations. The 4GB + 64GB model is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 20,420) while the 6GB + 128GB is listed at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 23,640).

The LTE + Wi-Fi variant of Huawei MatePad comes with the model number BAH3-AL00 and is offered in 6GB + 128GB storage model. It is priced at CNY 2,499 (Rs. 26,870).

Huwaei on its official website, however, specifies that the new tablet comes in Fritillary White (translated) and Night Ash (translated) colour options. Currently, the Huawei MatePad tablets are available in only Fritillary White colour and the official retail website, Vmall states that the tablets are "sold out".

To recall, the Huawei MatePad Pro 5G that was launched in November 2019 and was priced at EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Wi-Fi only variant. The LTE variant of the tablet with the same storage configuration was priced at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 46,700).

Huawei MatePad specification

The Huawei MatePad runs EMUI 10.1, based on Android 10 and features a 10.4-inch IPS display with 2,560x1,600 pixels resolution. The screen has thin bezels and a hole-punch design to make room for the selfie camera. Moreover, the tablet is powered by Huawei Kirin 810 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB RAM.

In terms of the camera, there's an 8-megapixel camera on both the front and back panels. The 8-megapixel rear camera also comes with autofocus and flash. Additionally, the 64GB and 128GB storage can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 512 GB).

For connectivity, Huawei MatePad includes USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.0, and a dual-band Wi-Fi. The tablet includes sensors such as ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, compass, gravity sensor, and hall sensor. Additionally, there is a 7,250mAh battery as well.

Lastly, Huawei MatePad measures 245.2x154.96x7.35mm and weighs roughly 450 grams.