Huawei MateBook E (2022) 2-in-1 device was launched on Wednesday. Running on Windows 11, the MateBook E (2022) sports a 12.6-inch OLED display. Huawei's new 2-in-1 offering comes with up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1160G7 processor. Alongside, the company also unveiled Huawei VR Glass 6DoF Game Set as its latest virtual reality (VR) headset for gamers. The headset comes bundled with dedicated controllers to enhance immersive experiences. The Shenzhen-based company launched its new products at a event where it also unveiled its latest smartwatch, Huawei Watch GT Runner.

Huawei MateBook E (2022), VR Glass 6DoF Game Set price, availability

The new Huawei MateBook E (2022) carries a starting price of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 69,700) for the Intel Core i5 variant which has 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. The device also comes in an Intel Core i5 model with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 81,400) and an Intel Core i7 variant with the same 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD configuration at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 93,000). It is offered in Interstellar Blue and Nebula Ash colourways.

Huawei VR 6DoF Game Set is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,500) and available in a single Black colour option.

In terms of availability, Huawei VR Glass 6DoF Game Set will be available for purchase in China starting November 26. The Huawei MateBook E (2022) will, however, go on sale in the country starting December 1.

Details about the global launch of Huawei MateBook E (2022) and VR Glass 6DoF Game Set are yet to be announced.

Huawei MateBook E (2022) specifications

The Huawei MateBook E (2022) 2-in-1 device runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box. It features a 12.6-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,600x1,600 pixels which brings a 16:10 aspect ratio and 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display also has 240ppi of pixel density and supports up to 10 touch inputs simultaneously. The MateBook E (2022) also supports second-generation Huawei M-Pencil and works with an easily detachable keyboard.

Under the hood, Huawei MateBook E (2022) has up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1160G7 processor which is paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics and up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There is also up to 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

The MateBook E comes with a range of connectivity options which include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.1. You will also get a Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C) port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, the device comes with an 8-megapixel camera at the front and a 13-megapixel camera on the back.

Huawei has equipped the MateBook E (2022) with four speakers and microphones. There is also a fingerprint sensor integrated within the power button.

Huawei MateBook E (2022) packs a 42Whr lithium polymer battery. There is also a kickstand that lets you move the tablet between 110–160 degrees. Furthermore, the 2-in-1 device measures 286.5x184.7x7.99mm and weighs 907 grams.

Huawei VR 6DoF Game Set specifications

The Huawei VR 6DoF Game Set is an upgrade to the Huawei VR Glass, which was unveiled back in 2019. The new model comes bundled with a 6DoF vision module and two gamepad controllers — alongside the regular Huawei VR Glass. The headset unit houses 2.1-inch dual fast LCD panels that deliver a monocular resolution of 1,600x1,600 pixels and a binocular resolution of 3,200x1,600 pixels. The displays also deliver a combined pixel density of 1,058ppi and have a refresh rate of 70Hz when used with a mobile device or 90Hz when paired with a computer.

Huawei VR Glass 6DoF Game Set brings a 6DoF vision module and two gamepad controllers

Photo Credit: Huawei

Sensors on the VR Glass headset include accelerometer, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Huawei has also equipped the 6DoF vision module with an accelerometer, gyroscope, and a dedicated camera for detecting movements and analysing the ambient environment. On the other hand, the gamepad controls come with an accelerometer, capacitive proximity sensor, compass, gyroscope, and a magnetometer.

The gamepad controls come with a joystick key and a menu key as well as includes trigger button and the regular A and B keys. There is also a home button to return to the homepage on the headset.

On the audio part, the VR 6DoF Game Set offers spatial positioning, environment modelling, and multi-channel sound effects. There is also an inbuilt microphone and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Huawei VR 6DoF Game Set is bundled with a clip that lets you attach your smartphone with your belt when playing games on the headset. Alternatively, you can connect it with your PC. The VR Glass headset weighs 166 grams, while the 6DoF vision module is 22 grams and each gamepad controller weighs 103.5 grams.