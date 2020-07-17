Honor ViewPad 6 and ViewPad X6 have been launched as Huawei sub-brand Honor's latest tablets. Both the devices come in LTE and Wi-Fi variants, which further have a variety of storage options. The new tablets by Honor pack octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710A SoC and 5,100mAh battery. The newly launched Honor ViewPad 6 and ViewPad X6 carry 5-megapixel rear shooter and 2-megapixel front camera. Additionally, the tablets come with features such as kids mode and e-reading mode.

Honor ViewPad 6 and ViewPad X6 price

The Honor ViewPad 6 and ViewPad X6 are currently listed for pre-bookings in China; however, the company is yet to reveal the tablets' global availability and pricing. The Honor ViewPad 6 Wi-Fi variant price in China starts at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the 3GB + 32GB storage option, while the 4GB + 64GB model is available for CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 15,100). There's also a 4GB + 128GB storage variant that carries a price tag of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,300). The price of the ViewPad 6's LTE variant starts at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 17,200) for the base 4GB + 64GB model. Its 4GB + 128GB storage option is priced at 1,899 (roughly Rs. 20,500).

Coming to the Honor ViewPad X6 Wi-Fi variant, its price starts at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 11,900) for the 3GB + 32GB storage option and the 4GB + 64GB models carries a price tag of 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,900). The LTE variant of the ViewPad X6 has a single 3GB + 32GB storage option that is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,900).

Additionally, the Honor ViewPad 6 colour options include Mint Green and Starry Sky Gray. The ViewPad X6 comes in Mint Green colour.

Honor ViewPad 6 specifications

The Honor ViewPad 6 runs on Android 10-based Magic UI 3.1 and features a 10.1-inch full-HD (1,200x1,920 pixels) IPS display with 80.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710A SoC, coupled with up to 4GB RAM. The storage on the tablet can also be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

The Honor ViewPad 6 further carries a single 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front camera. The rear camera supports video recording at 1080p; however, it does not come with optical image stabilisation. The front camera is said to support HD video calling.

Its connectivity options include 4G (LTE variant only), Bluetooth v5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB Type-C for charging. Sensors onboard include Beidou, fingerprint sensor, Ambient light sensor, Gravity sensor, and Glonass. The Honor ViewPad 6 is further equipped with a 5,100mAh battery that is touted to provide 32 hours of talk-time and 600 hours of idle time. Other features on the Honor ViewPad 6 include an E-book Mode, Children's Mode, and Eye-protection Mode (translated). Lastly, the LTE variant supports a single Nano-SIM card.

Honor ViewPad X6 specifications

In terms of the specifications, the Honor ViewPad X6 is similar to the ViewPad 6, but with minor tweaks. It runs on Android 10-based MagicUI 3.1 and sports a 9.7-inch HD (800x1,280 pixels) IPS display with 75 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is also powered by octa-core Hisilicon Kirin 710A, paired with up to 4G RAM. Its storage is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

Similarly, there's 5-megapixel rear camera that supports full-HD video recording, and 2-megapixel front camera offers HD video calling functionality. Its connectivity options are similar to the ViewPad 6. The ViewPad X6 also carries a 5,100mAh battery that is touted to provide 32 hours of talk-time. The LTE variant supports a single-SIM card (Nano).

