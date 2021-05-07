Technology News
Honor Tab X7 With MediaTek SoC, Honor MagicBook X Series With Intel 10th Gen Processors Launched

Honor Tab X7 has a Wi-Fi and an LTE configuration. Both come with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 May 2021 19:11 IST
Honor Tab X7 With MediaTek SoC, Honor MagicBook X Series With Intel 10th Gen Processors Launched

Honor Tab X7 and Honor MagicBook X series come in single colour options

Highlights
  • Honor Tab X7 has a 5,100mAh battery
  • Honor MagicBook X 14 has a full-HD display
  • Honor MagicBook X 15 is backed by a 42Whr battery

Honor Tab X7, Honor MagicBook X 14, and MagicBook X 15 were launched in China on Friday. The tablet comes with slim bezels on the sides but a relatively thick chin and forehead bezel. Honor Tab X7 is offered in a single configuration and just one colour. There is an LTE version of the tablet as well. Honor Tab X7 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek SoC and has an 8-inch HD display. The battery is decently large and the tablet supports 10W fast charging. The Windows 10 Home laptops - Honor MagicBook X 14 and MagicBook X 15 - are powered by Intel 10th Generation processors.

Honor Tab X7 price

Honor Tab X7 is priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,300) for the Wi-Fi variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The LTE variant is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,700). It is offered in a single Dark Blue colour option and the Wi-Fi variant is already available for purchase from the Hi Honor store in China.

The Honor MagicBook X 14 is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,600) for the Core i3 + 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The Core i5 + 16GB + 512GB model costs CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,000). The Honor MagicBook X 15 is priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 38,700) for the base variant and the Core i5 variant with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 44,400). They are both offered in a Glacial Silver colour.

As of now, the company has not shared details on international availability for the Honor Tab X7 or the Honor Magicbook X series.

Honor Tab X7 specifications

Honor Tab X7 runs Magic UI 4.0 based on Android 10. It features an 8-inch IPS display with 1,280x800 pixels resolution, 300 nits peak brightness, and 189ppi pixel density. Under the hood, it comes with the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T (MT8768T) SoC with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage that can be expanded via microSD card. In terms of optics, there is a single camera on the back and one on the front. You get a 5-megapixel sensor on the back and a 2-megapixel sensor on the front.

Connectivity options on the Honor Tab X7 include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G (optional), GPS, A-GPS, Bluetooth v5.1, and a Micro-USB port for charging. The tablet is backed by a 5,100mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Honor says it can be completely charged in less than three hours. In terms of dimensions, the Honor Tab X7 measures 199.67x121.1x8.5mm and weighs 325 grams.

Honor MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 15 specifications

Honor MagicBook X 14 and MagicBook X 15 laptop models have mostly the same specifications. The MagicBook X 14 has a 14-inch display with full-HD resolution and the MagicBook X 15 has a 15.6-inch screen also with a full-HD display. They are powered by up to a 10th generation Intel Core i5-10210U CPU and up to 16GB RAM on the MagicBook X 14. They can be equipped with up to 512GB storage. The Honor MagicBook X 14 is backed by a 56Whr battery and the MagicBook X 15 is backed by a 42Whr battery.

Display 8.00-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P22T
Front Camera 2-megapixel
Resolution 1280x800 pixels
RAM 3GB
OS Android 10
Storage 32GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i3
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk No
SSD 256GB
Weight 1.38 kg
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i3
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk No
SSD 256GB
Weight 1.56 kg
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
