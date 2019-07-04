Technology News
loading
Honor Pad 5 With 8-Inch, 10.1-Inch Display Options Goes on Sale in India via Flipkart: Check Price, Offers, Specifications

The Honor Pad 5 starts at Rs. 15,499 and goes up to Rs. 18,999.

By | Updated: 4 July 2019 11:00 IST
Honor Pad 5’s both variants are powered by the Kirin processors

Highlights
  • Honor Pad 5’s 8-inch variant runs Magic UI 2.0 based on Android Pie
  • The 10.1-inch model boots EMUI 8.0 on top of Android Oreo
  • Both the Honor Pad 5 variants pack dual stereo speakers

Honor launched a pair of new tablets – the Honor Pad 5 (8-inch) and Honor Pad 5 (10.1-inch) - in India last month. Both the tablets are now on sale from Flipkart. The Honor Pad 5's 8-inch and 10.1-inch variants come in two storage configurations with 32GB and 64GB inbuilt storage ticking alongside 3GB and 4GB of RAM respectively. Both the tablets are equipped with a 5,100mAh battery and are powered by in-house HiSilicon Kirin processors. The Honor Pad 5's 8-inch and 10.1-inch variants can now be purchased from Flipkart with a few offers in tow.

Honor Pad 5 (8-inch), Honor Pad 5 (10.1-inch) price in India, sale offers
The 8-inch and 10.1-inch variants of the Honor Pad 5 are available in two variants each - 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB. The 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM configurations of the Honor Pad 5's 8-inch model are up now up for grabs from Flipkart at Rs. 15,499 and Rs. 17,499, respectively. On the other hand, the 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM models of the 10.1-inch Honor Pad 5 are going for Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 18,999, respectively.

Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI plans for 3 to 6 months on the Honor Pad 5, and an additional discount of Rs. 500 over regular exchange value. Moreover, purchases made using an Axis Bank Buzz credit card will be eligible for a 10 percent discount. Lastly, all prepaid transactions will net an extra discount worth Rs. 500 for buyers of Honor Pad 5's 8-inch or 10.1-inch variant.

honorpad5 8inch Honor Pad 5

The Honor Pad 5 (8-inch) is powered by the Kirin 710 SoC

 

Honor Pad 5 (8-inch) specifications
The Honor Pad 5 (8-inch) boots Magic UI 2.0 based on Android Pie and packs an 8-inch full-HD (1920x1200 pixels) display. It is powered by the in-house Kirin 710 SoC ticking alongside up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

The Honor Pad 5's 8-inch variant sports an 8-megapixel camera on the front and back. It also features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Surround Sound support and has a built-in Smart PA for better audio output.

honorpad5 10inch Honor Pad 5

Honor Pad 5's 10.1-inch variant draws power from the Kirin 659 processor

 

Honor Pad 5 (10.1-inch) specifications
The 10-1-inch model of the Honor Pad 5 runs EMUI 8.0 based on Android Oreo, unlike its smaller sibling that runs Magic UI 2.0 based on top of Android Pie. The tablet comes equipped with a 10.1-inch full-HD (1920x1200 pixels) display and draws power from the Kirin 659 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM.

As for the cameras, the Honor Pad 5's 10.1-inch version sports an 8-megapixel auto-focus rear camera and a 2-megapixel fixed-focus selfie snapper. The larger screen variant of the Honor Pad 5 offers 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB). It also features dual stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon and also packs a fingerprint sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor Pad 5 (8-inch)

Display8.00-inch
ProcessorHiSilicon Kirin 710
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1920x1200 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Storage32GB
Rear Camera8-megapixel
Battery Capacity5100mAh
Honor Pad 5 (10.1-inch)

Display10.00-inch
ProcessorHiSilicon Kirin 659
Front Camera2-megapixel
Resolution1920x1200 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera8-megapixel
Battery Capacity5100mAh
Honor Smartphones
