Honor has unveiled two Android tablets in India. The new Honor Pad 5 (8-inch) and Honor Pad 5 (10.1-inch) tablets are made for media consumption and will be available to the consumers next month. Featuring full-HD screen and dual stereo speakers, the new Honor tablets come with a number of dedicated child environment features, which aim to make them more friendly to kids and youngsters. In addition to the tablets, Honor also launched its Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, and Honor 20i smartphones in the country.

Honor Pad 5 (8-inch), Honor Pad 5 (10.1-inch) price in India

According to Honor India, the 8-inch variant of the Honor Pad 5 will be offered in two versions - 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB – and the same goes for 10.1-inch Honor Pad 5. The 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants of the 8-inch Honor Pad 5 will retail at Rs. 15,499 and Rs. 17,499, respectively, whereas the 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants of the 10.1-inch Honor Pad 5 will carry a price tag of Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 18,999, respectively.

All variants of both 8-inch and 10.1-inch Honor Pad 5 will be offered via Flipkart in India beginning July. The company has not shared an exact availability date right now. Both tablets will be sold in Glacial Blue colour.

As we mentioned earlier, Honor also launched three new phones in the country today - Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, and Honor 20i.

Honor Pad 5 (8-inch) specifications

Honor Pad 5 (8-inch) runs on Android 9 Pie with Magic UI 2.0 on top. It features an 8-inch full-HD screen (1920x1200 pixels) and is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The tablet also packs up to 64GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot (up to 512GB).

On the imaging front, there are 8-megapixel cameras on both front and back of the tablet, however the rear camera has got auto-focus, but the front one only supports fixed-focus. Additionally, you will get dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and the usual set of connectivity options, including voice calling support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS.

Honor Pad 5 (10.1-inch) specifications

Unlike the 8-inch model, Honor Pad 5 (10.1-inch) runs on Android Oreo with EMUI 8.0 on top. It features a 10.1-inch full-HD screen (1920x1200 pixels) and is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM.

Among other specifications, the Honor Pad 5 10.1-inch version packs an 8-megapixel auto-focus rear camera and a 2-megapixel fixed-focus selfie shooter. There is up to 64GB of onboard storage as well, with a microSD card slot (up to 256GB), dual stereo speakers with Harman Kardon audio tuning and a fingerprint sensor. In terms of the connectivity options, you will get 4G LTE support, voice calling, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.