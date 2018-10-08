Google Pixel Slate, the company's first Chrome OS-based tablet, has been leaked again ahead of Google's hardware launch event on October 9, 2018. The latest Pixel Slate leak has suggested some of the features and specifications of the device. Renders of the upcoming tablet have been leaked hinting at the presence of stereo speakers, USB Type-C port, detachable keyboard, and the absence of a headphone jack. The leak also suggests that the Pixel Slate will come with a Blue-coloured Pixel Pen.

A MySmartPrice report has posted images of an alleged Google Pixel Slate. The images show off the tablet using Chrome OS and a detachable keyboard. According to the report, the Pixel Slate sports a display with 3:2 aspect ratio and bears a camera at the back and one at the front. The device is said to be equipped with a USB Type-C port on one side and stereo speakers on each side. Notably, a headphone jack seems to be missing from the tablet. The report also noted some Black sections on the back of the Pixel Slate and they could be for cellular connectivity.

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

The leaked images also showcase the detachable keyboard that is a part of the Google Pixel Slate. The images show the presence of round keys in the keyboard that comes with a physical connector and a dedicated Google Assistant key.

Meanwhile, in another leak by a tipster via ChromeUnboxed, an image of the Blue-coloured Pixel Pen that also appears on the previous report can be spotted. As per the report, Google's official UK store front now shows two different versions of the Pixelbook pen, listed alongside the current White and Silver colour variants.

Coming to some of the specifications of the Google Pixel Slate, recently a device with the codename 'Google Nocturne' was spotted passing through benchmarking site Geekbench, spotted by Phone Arena. The benchmark showcased a device with an 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8500Y processor, coupled with 16GB of RAM. Additionally, three more variants of the tablet were also spotted. While one of the budget variants pack an Intel Celeron 3965Y processor the other ones come with Intel Core m3-8100Y and Intel Core i5-8200Y processors respectively. All of them pack 8GB of RAM.

Google is set to host its annual Made by Google event on October 9 in New York City, where it is expected to unveil the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones, a charging stand, Google Home Hub, and the Pixel Slate tablet, alongside a number of updates, most of which have been spotted in previous leaks.