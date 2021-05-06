Technology News
Google Entertainment Space for Tablets Launched, Offers Android TV-Like Experience

Entertainment Space will be available globally on tablets from Lenovo, Sharp, and others later this year.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 6 May 2021 11:28 IST
Google Entertainment Space for Tablets Launched, Offers Android TV-Like Experience

Photo Credit: Google

Entertainment Space has Watch, Games and Read tabs

Highlights
  • Entertainment Space allows buying from Google apps
  • It will be available on Walmart onn. tablets in the US
  • Entertainment Space offers personalised profile option

Google has announced Entertainment Space for Android tablets that curates tailored content, including movies, shows, videos games, and books from various platforms in one place. This new one-stop, personalised space essentially offers an Android TV-like experience on Android tablets. While Kids Space, which was launched last year, is recommended for children under 9, Entertainment Space caters to “the rest of the family members”. Google says that over 30 percent more people started using Android tablets in 2020 as compared to 2019.

As per a blog post by Google, Entertainment Space will be available on Walmart onn. tablets in the US starting this month. Google says that it will be rolled out globally to new and select existing Android tablets from Lenovo, Sharp, among others later this year.

Entertainment Space will save time and help users avoid having to hop between apps to watch, play, or read. “Once you sign in to your subscription apps, Entertainment Space will show you your content in one place and tailored for you,” says Google. If multiple members of the family use the same tablet, users can also have personalised profiles.

Entertainment Space has three tabs on the top that will allow users to quickly choose whether they want to watch content, play games, or read books. In the Watch tab, users can move between streaming services they have subscribed to, and find movies, TV shows or videos, as well as rent or buy from Google TV. It also offers a ‘Continue Watching' row — like the Android TV interface and that of most OTT apps — to quickly resume the show from where you left it.

In the Games tab, users can install and play games from Google Play store. It will also have a ‘Continue Playing' row, just like in the Watch tab. The third is the Read tab that will allow users to read books. This section collates your existing ebooks and the ones you purchase from the Google Play store. Furthermore, users can also listen to audiobooks via the Read tab in Entertainment Space.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Google Entertainment Space, Entertainment Space, Google
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Google Entertainment Space for Tablets Launched, Offers Android TV-Like Experience
Comment
