NDTV Gadgets360.com

Bent iPad Pro Controversy Addressed by Apple With New Support Page

, 07 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Bent iPad Pro Controversy Addressed by Apple With New Support Page

In a bid to shut the controversy around the bent 2018 iPad Pro, Apple has published a support page detailing the device's manufacturing process, the media reported.

The page is titled "iPad Pro unibody enclosure design" and starts off by saying that Apple's latest tablet is "strong, light, and durable", the Verge reported on Saturday.

The new support page focused mainly on the Wi-Fi plus Cellular iPad Pro, which is the model reportedly affected the most by the alleged bending issues. 

The tech giant noted that the new design has flat edges "instead of the curved edges found on previous-generation iPad models". The new iPad's flat edges and antenna line might make slight bends more visible, the report said.

According to the tech giant, the slight bends are a result of the iPad Pro's manufacturing and cooling process. 

Apple Insists ‘Bent' iPad Pro Units Meet Company's Flatness Standards

The company also seems to suggest that so long as any "subtle deviations in flatness" are not perceptible during normal scenarios - meaning when you're facing the iPad head on and actually using it - they should not be a concern to customers, the report noted. 

"These precision manufacturing techniques and a rigorous inspection process ensure that these new iPad Pro models meet an even tighter specification for flatness than previous generations. This flatness specification allows for no more than 400 microns of deviation across the length of any side - less than the thickness of four sheets of paper," Apple said in a statement.

Apple has also urged anyone who believes their iPad Pro enclosure has a warp or bend beyond 400 microns to contact the company's support channels, and also reminds customers of its 14-day return policy, the report said.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Apple iPad Pro (2018)
Samsung, Huawei Supply Majority of Own Modem Chips, Qualcomm Says
OnePlus 6T OxygenOS 9.0.11 Update Starts Rolling Out in India
Pricee
Bent iPad Pro Controversy Addressed by Apple With New Support Page
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad Note 8
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A2 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 13,999
  2. Xiaomi Mi TV 4 65-Inch Model India Launch Likely for January 10
  3. Honor View 20 India Launch Scheduled for January 29
  4. Here’s Your First Look at Game of Thrones’ Final Season
  5. Jio Happy New Year Offer Gives '100 Percent Cashback' on Rs. 399 Recharge
  6. Dell Alienware m17 With Core i9, Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU Launched at CES
  7. Realme U1 Fiery Gold, Realme Buds on Sale for First Time in India Today
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Mi A2
  9. Golden Globes 2019 Winners – Here’s the Full List
  10. How to Apply for PAN Card Online
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.