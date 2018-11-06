Barnes & Noble has made a comeback in the tablet market with the Nook Tablet 10.1. The new Nook model runs Android and has Google Play access to let users easily download their favourite apps or games alongside using the tablet to read books. There is also a 10.1-inch display that supports multi-touch inputs. Also, the Nook Tablet 10.1 has pogo-pin connectors to let you use an optional keyboard cover and type your stories or respond to emails while on-the-go. The latest Nook tablet is claimed to deliver up to seven hours of reading, web browsing, and video watching time on a single charge.

Nook Tablet 10.1 price

The Nook Tablet 10.1 price in the US has been set at $129.99 (roughly Rs. 9,500). It is currently available for pre-orders through the official Barnes & Noble site with availability

scheduled for November 14.

Nook Tablet 10.1 specifications, features

As with any other Barnes & Noble tablet, the Nook Tablet 10.1 gives you access to a large number of ebooks. The library is touted to have more than a million titles under $4.99 (roughly Rs. 365) as well as collections curated by Barnes & Noble expert booksellers. Ebooks on the Nook library are tailored for multiple age groups, and there are parental controls to let you manage what is accessible to your kids. If ebooks aren't of your interest, the tablet gives access to a virtual newsstand from where you can pick your favourite newspapers and magazines. There is also access to Nook Cloud to store all your Nook purchases under one roof. Furthermore, You can visit Browsery to communicate with like-minded readers and get recommendations on new titles.

Barnes & Noble has offered a soft, smooth finish at the back to give a comfortable feel in hand. The Nook Tablet 10.1 also comes with pogo-pin connectors that help you easily attach an optional portable keyboard cover or a charging dock. Unlike previous Nook tablets, the Nook Tablet 10.1 has Google Play support. This is something essential if you want to have some interesting apps and games. Google Play access also brings several movies and songs.

The Nook Tablet 10.1 runs Android operating system and features a 10.1-inch IPS display with 1920x1200 pixels resolution and 224ppi of pixel density. The tablet has 2-megapixel camera sensors on the front and back. For storing content, there is 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of connectivity, the Nook Tablet 10.1 has Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Micro-USB, and 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a built-in battery that is claimed to deliver up to 8.5 hours of usage on a single charge. Besides, the tablet measures 6.22x10.31x0.38in (roughly 158x262x9.6mm).