Apple's iPad, Mac Launch Event: Live Updates From New York

Apple's second big event of 2018 is being held in New York and it will begin at 7.30 pm IST. We expect the company to launch new iPads and Macs, and perhaps one or two surprises. This event is expected to showcase new versions of certain Apple products such as the Mac Mini, whose update has been a long time coming. As far as iPhones go, there isn't going to be any new announcement in all likelihood. Although, Apple might just mention that iOS 12.1's release is scheduled after the event, which will enable dual-SIM functionality on the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR.

The most important announcements from this Apple event will vary based on your interests. For some enthusiasts, it is going to be any updates to Mac hardware, while for others, it will be the iPad refresh. The iPad Pro is expected to get a bezel-free design, in line with the iPhone X series. The iPad Pro may also see the removal of the home button and a switch to USB Type-C port instead of Apple's Lightning connector. On the Mac side of things, it's been over a year since we last saw a major update to the 12-inch MacBook and the MacBook Air, so those could get much-needed upgrades. We could also see an update for the long-ignored Mac Mini, which is a portable desktop computer that Apple makes, in case you had forgotten about it. Apple will live stream the event on its website but this stream will most likely work only on Safari browser on iOS and Mac devices, and Microsoft Edge browser on Windows 10. Apple may also stream the event live via Twitter, but that's not confirmed yet.

On the professional side of things, Apple could announce an upgrade to the iMac Pro and iMac lineup of desktop computers, and MacBook Pro laptops as well. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the Mac Pro server-grade desktop computer will see an upgrade just yet. We'll be bringing you all the live updates right here, so stay tuned.

