Technology News
loading

Apple Will Launch 10.8-Inch iPad in 2020, 8.5-Inch iPad Mini in 2021: Analyst

Apple recently announced the launch of the new iPadOS 14 at this year's WWDC.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 29 June 2020 14:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Will Launch 10.8-Inch iPad in 2020, 8.5-Inch iPad Mini in 2021: Analyst

Apple unveiled new iPad Pro models in March 2020

Highlights
  • New iPad models may come with 20W power adapter
  • Next iPad models will include Apple's T2 security chip
  • The 8.5-inch iPad is said to be a new version of iPad Mini

Apple will launch a new 10.8-inch iPad in the second half of 2020, followed by an 8.5-inch iPad model in the first half of 2021, said analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. According to a report citing the analyst, the 8.5-inch iPad is said to be a new version of iPad mini, but it is unclear if the rumoured 10.8-inch iPad will also be a new version of the existing iPad models. Apple unveiled the new iPad Pro models in March this year.

According to Kuo's research note, which was reported on by MacRumors, the new 10.8-inch and 8.5-inch iPad models will likely include a new 20W power adapter inside the box. Other specifications of the iPad models were not highlighted.

Interestingly, Kuo had recently tipped that the iPhone 12 models won't include Apple Earpods and power adapter inside the box. The analyst also expects the arrival of third-generation Airpods next year.

Meanwhile, Apple has unveiled the next-generation iPadOS 14 at this year's WWDC event. The iPadOS 14 introduces a new UI with redesigned widgets. It also includes new upgrades like sidebars and pull-down menus to let users quickly access more apps from a single location, without switching views. Another key feature of the latest iPadOS is the enhanced Scribble functionality.

A previous report has speculated that the future iPad models will be equipped with Apple's T2 security chip.

Apple launched its new iPad Pro model in March, which comes with a LiDAR scanner along with support for a trackpad in iPadOS for the first time ever. The 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2020 model are powered by the company's A12Z Bionic SoC and feature Liquid Retina display. Prices for the new iPad Pro models start at Rs. 71,900 for the iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi variant and Rs. 89,900 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi.

WWDC 2020 had a lot of exciting announcements from Apple, but which are the best iOS 14 features for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: 10.8 inch iPad, 8.5 inch iPad Mini, 8.5 inch iPad, iPad, Apple, iPad Mini, iPad Pro
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Gmail Users on Windows 10 Mail App Facing Multiple Issues, Several Users Report
Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition to Launch in India on July 2, Pre-Bookings Scheduled for July 1
Apple Will Launch 10.8-Inch iPad in 2020, 8.5-Inch iPad Mini in 2021: Analyst
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Have Apple, Google Silently Installed COVID-19 Tracker on Your Phone?
  2. Government Bans 59 ‘Chinese’ Apps, But How Will This be Enforced?
  3. Disney+ Hotstar Unveils Six Bollywood Movies, Exclusively for Streaming
  4. Chingari App, Another TikTok Rival From India, Hits 25 Lakh Downloads
  5. Government Denies Banning 14 Chinese Apps From Google Play, Apple App Store
  6. Remove China Apps Becomes Top Free App on Google Play in India
  7. Jio Reportedly Offering Free 2GB Data to Select Users, Again
  8. Mitron App Not Made in Pakistan, Co-Founders Claim
  9. Netflix’s Bulbbul, From Anushka Sharma, Is Wired All Wrong
  10. Oppo F15 Gets a Blazing Blue Colour Option in India
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Banned: Government Bans 59 Chinese Apps Including Shareit, UC Browser, and WeChat
  2. Samsung Galaxy M01s Tipped to Sport 4,000mAh Battery
  3. Redmi K40 Specifications Leaked Online, Said to Have MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC
  4. LG Harmony 4 With Dual Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Realme C11 Price Leaked Ahead of Tuesday’s Launch
  6. #BoycottNetflix Trends on Twitter Over Telugu Film Krishna and His Leela
  7. Bhuj, Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2, Three Other Bollywood Movies Head to Disney+ Hotstar
  8. Beyond Tiktok: Many Popular Apps Are Snooping On Your Clipboard
  9. Fossil Solar Watch Launched in India, Now on Sale
  10. PUBG Mobile Update 0.19.0 Coming on July 7 With New Livik Map
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com