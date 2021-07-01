Technology News
loading

Apple Tipped to Launch New iPad Air With OLED Display Next Year

Apple is reportedly working on two iPad models for 2023.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 July 2021 14:22 IST
Apple Tipped to Launch New iPad Air With OLED Display Next Year

iPad models expected in 2023 are likely to feature 120Hz screen refresh rate

Highlights
  • Two iPad 2023 models may feature 12,9-inch, 11-inch displays
  • iPad 2022 model may feature 10.86-inch display size
  • 2023 iPad models are tipped to have an LTPO screen

Apple is reportedly working on multiple iPads to launch in the coming years. According to the report, Apple is working on three new iPads, two of which are scheduled to launch sometime in 2023, and one of them is expected to arrive in 2022. All of the iPads are reported to feature OLED displays. At the Spring Loaded event earlier this year, Apple unveiled the iPad Pro (2021) that debuted with the M1 chip and Mini LED display.

Korean publisher The Elec reports that the iPad expected to launch next year may have 10.86-inch screen size and an OLED panel. Apple is reported to use a Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) method to protect the OLED panel from moisture and oxygen. OLED panels are known to be sensitive to these things, and Apple is going with the TFE method for added protection. The screen size is similar to that of the current iPad Air, hinting that this new iPad expected in 2022 may be the next-gen iPad Air. Of course, the report offers no clarity on what this iPad's marketing name will be.

Additionally, the two iPads expected to launch in 2023 may come with 120Hz screen refresh rate, and an LTPO panel. The two iPads are reported to feature 12.9-inch and 11-inch screen sizes. An LTPO panel is expected to reduced power consumption at higher refresh rate. Going by the specifications, these are likely to be successors to the current iPad Pro and iPad range.

However, a recent report suggests the company is looking to release the new iPad Pro in 2022 and the iPad Mini later this year. The company is planning narrower screen borders for the new iPad Mini and also looking at removing its home button. Apple is also reported to be testing a glass back for the iPad Pro to enable wireless charging for the first time and also attempting to try out reverse wireless chargin

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
BharatNet Project Gets Cabinet Approval for Rs. 19,401-Crore Viability Gap, to Roll Out in 16 States

Related Stories

Apple Tipped to Launch New iPad Air With OLED Display Next Year
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Data of Over 92 Percent LinkedIn Users Exposed in New Breach: Report
  2. Zoom Buys German Startup Kites to Boost Live Transcription Feature
  3. From Black Widow to Haseen Dillruba, What to Watch This July
  4. Mi Notebook Pro X 15 With 3.5K OLED Display Debuts
  5. Samsung Galaxy A22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  6. Oppo Reno 6 Series to Launch in India Soon, Flipkart Teases
  7. HP Pavilion Aero 13 Is the Lightest Laptop From HP Weighing Under 1kg
  8. Loki Episode 4 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  9. Realme GT 5G Master Edition May Come With 108-Megapixel Camera
  10. Samsung Galaxy F22 Set to Launch in India Next Month: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Brings Rs. 267 Prepaid Plan to Counter Jio With 25GB Data for 30 Days
  2. NASA Is Offering Its Software Catalogue With Over 800 Programmes for Free to the Public
  3. Google, Microsoft End Their Five-Year Cease-Fire: All You Need to Know
  4. Vivo S10 With MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, 12GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench
  5. Loki-Simpsons Crossover The Good, The Bart, and The Loki Announced
  6. Apple Tipped to Launch New iPad Air With OLED Display Next Year
  7. BharatNet Project Gets Cabinet Approval for Rs. 19,401-Crore Viability Gap, to Roll Out in 16 States
  8. Flying Cars to Be Reality Soon? Watch Klein Vision's AirCar Take an Inter-City Test Flight
  9. Microsoft’s Cloud to Be Used by AT&T to Run Core 5G Network
  10. Google Health App Tipped to Be in the Works, May Help Integrate Medical Records on a Unified Platform
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com