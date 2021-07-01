Apple Tipped to Launch New iPad Air With OLED Display Next Year

Apple is reportedly working on multiple iPads to launch in the coming years. According to the report, Apple is working on three new iPads, two of which are scheduled to launch sometime in 2023, and one of them is expected to arrive in 2022. All of the iPads are reported to feature OLED displays. At the Spring Loaded event earlier this year, Apple unveiled the iPad Pro (2021) that debuted with the M1 chip and Mini LED display.

Korean publisher The Elec reports that the iPad expected to launch next year may have 10.86-inch screen size and an OLED panel. Apple is reported to use a Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) method to protect the OLED panel from moisture and oxygen. OLED panels are known to be sensitive to these things, and Apple is going with the TFE method for added protection. The screen size is similar to that of the current iPad Air, hinting that this new iPad expected in 2022 may be the next-gen iPad Air. Of course, the report offers no clarity on what this iPad's marketing name will be.

Additionally, the two iPads expected to launch in 2023 may come with 120Hz screen refresh rate, and an LTPO panel. The two iPads are reported to feature 12.9-inch and 11-inch screen sizes. An LTPO panel is expected to reduced power consumption at higher refresh rate. Going by the specifications, these are likely to be successors to the current iPad Pro and iPad range.

However, a recent report suggests the company is looking to release the new iPad Pro in 2022 and the iPad Mini later this year. The company is planning narrower screen borders for the new iPad Mini and also looking at removing its home button. Apple is also reported to be testing a glass back for the iPad Pro to enable wireless charging for the first time and also attempting to try out reverse wireless chargin