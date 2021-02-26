Technology News
loading
Apple Spring Event 2021: New iPad Pro, Apple TV, iMac, AirPods 3, AirTags, What to Expect This March

Apple may host its spring event 2021 on as early as March 16.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 February 2021 14:25 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple is speculated to have a list of hardware announcements due for March

Highlights
  • Apple may unveil iPad Pro (2021) with mini-LED displays in March
  • AirTags are also speculated to debut at the forthcoming event
  • Apple spring event 2021 is also expected to bring a new iMac

Apple spring event 2021 could be just around the corner. Historically, the Cupertino-based tech giant holds special events in March to announce something new. Apple hasn't officially revealed anything about its spring event 2021 yet, but it is rumoured to bring upgrades to iPad Pro, AirPods, and Apple TV this time. The company is also speculated to bring its anticipated AirTags and an all-new iMac with a refreshed design. Apple could also surprise us with something else at this year's March event.

In 2019, Apple used its spring event to bring new services, namely the Apple TV+, Apple Card, Apple News+, and Apple Arcade. The company didn't host a similar event in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, though it did make certain new announcements. Those included the iPad Pro 2020 and the last MacBook Air based on Intel processors.

This year, Apple may host a virtual event to unveil its new hardware. These could include new iPad Pro, Apple TV, AirPods, and refreshed iMac models. The event could also launch the rumoured AirTags.

The Apple spring event 2021 may take place as early as March 16, if we were to believe some rumours. Apple is, however, yet to send invites and confirm the exact date.

Meanwhile, you can take a look at the quick summary below of products that Apple is expected to unveil at its spring event 2021 next month.

iPad Pro (2021)

One of the upcoming devices that Apple could launch at its spring event 2021 is said to be the iPad Pro (2021), which is rumoured to come with a mini-LED display. The new iPad Pro models could also include 5G mmWave support and a new Apple chip. Apple may upgrade the experience further with OLED displays later this year.

Apple TV (2021)

Apple is expected to upgrade the Apple TV with some changes over the unit that it introduced three years ago. The Apple TV (2021) could include an A12X chip and some hardware-level enhancements, including 64GB and 128GB storage options, to deliver an upgraded TV-watching experience.

AirPods 3 aka AirPods (2021)

Apart from new iPad Pro and Apple TV models, Apple is speculated to unveil its next-generation AirPods model that it could call the AirPods 3 or AirPods (2021). The new model is rumoured to resemble the AirPods Pro in design. Apple is also likely to offer AirPods Pro's system-in-package (SiP) technology as a replacement to the existing Surface-Mount Technology to bring clearer audio, advanced recognition for Siri commands, and an upgraded noise cancellation.

iMac (2021)

Apple is also anticipated to bring a new iMac this year that could come with a refreshed design. The iMac (2021) is also likely to have Apple's M1 chip for improved performance over the existing Intel-powered iMac models. However, the Apple silicon-based MacBook models — in addition to those debuted last year — are speculated to come sometime later this year. Apple is also rumoured to have a 24-inch iMac in the works that could debut next month.

AirTags

Last but not the least, Apple is expected to bring the much-awaited AirTags at its spring event 2021. The Bluetooth tracker that the company is rumoured to have designed to take on Tile is said to have a waterproof design and magnetic charging. It is also likely to come with a removable battery. Apple silently upgraded its Find My App to enable easy tracking of lost items through the AirTags. Moreover, some recent iOS builds included references of the AirTags. Apple, however, is yet to confirm the development officially.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Jagmeet Singh
