Technology News
loading

Apple Pencil Next-Gen Variant May Bring Advanced Gesture Support, Patent Tips

Apple Pencil could come with support for more gestures beyond the double-tap input that the 2nd gen Pencil offers.

By | Updated: 13 January 2020 15:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Pencil Next-Gen Variant May Bring Advanced Gesture Support, Patent Tips

Photo Credit: USPTO

The next generation Apple Pencil is said to be way smarter at recognising inputs and gestures

Highlights
  • Apple's next gen Apple Pencil will be more efficient at recognising input
  • It will reportedly distinguish between real inputs and sustained grip
  • Apple Pencil might recognise gestures depending on fingertip placement

A new patent that surfaced in the US Patent and Trademark Office suggests that Apple is working on the next version of its fancy stylus, the 3rd gen Apple Pencil with more advanced gestures.

Apple Pencil could come with support for more gestures beyond the double-tap input that the 2nd gen Pencil offers, AppleInsider reported recently.

"Furthermore, the stylus can effectively distinguish between tactile inputs from a user and disregard sustained tactile inputs that are provided while the user simply holds the stylus at the user's natural grip location," Apple's new patent says.

The patent describes a stylus with a flexible, touch-sensitive area that can recognize various gestures depending on your fingertip placement.

Additionally, the patent also makes mention of a camera embedded inside the Apple Pencil alongside the sensors. It will be able to record different types of surfaces using the camera and then display them on the iPad's screen when drawing.

The upcoming Apple Pencil could include a fingerprint sensor to not just lock and unlock the device using the pencil but also to verify biometric information for Apple Pay.

Apple last upgraded the Apple Pencil 2 in 2018. Like other styluses, one can use Apple Pencil 2 to take notes, write on the screen, and navigate the UI among other things.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Pencil, iPad
Tesla Cars Will Soon Talk to Pedestrians, Elon Musk Teases

Related Stories

Apple Pencil Next-Gen Variant May Bring Advanced Gesture Support, Patent Tips
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Price in India Said to Start at Rs. 35,990
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro Specifications Tipped Through a Benchmark Listing
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite India Pre-Bookings Said to Start Next Week
  4. In Netflix’s Jamtara, as in Jamtara, Neglect Is the Main Culprit
  5. OnePlus Concept One Smartphone With Electrochromic Glass Unveiled at CES
  6. NASA Helped by 17-Year-Old Intern to Find Planet in Habitable Zone
  7. Realme 5i India Launch, Jio Wi-Fi Calling Arrives, and More News This Week
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Live Images Show Quad Rear Cameras, Hole Punch
  9. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  10. 2020 iPhone Models With 5G Support Are on Time: Ming-Chi Kuo
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Poco F2 Launch May Be Soon, as Trademark Filing Spotted: Report
  2. Apple Pencil Next-Gen Variant May Bring Advanced Gesture Support, Patent Tips
  3. Tesla Cars Will Soon Talk to Pedestrians, Elon Musk Teases
  4. OnePlus 8 Pro Specifications Tipped Through Purported Geekbench Listing
  5. 2020 iPhone Models With 5G Support Set to Debut in Second Half This Year, Reiterates Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Pre-Bookings in India Said to Start Next Week, Price Tipped Again
  7. Walmart India Lays Off 56 Executives, Denies Reports of Second Round of Layoffs
  8. Realme C3s Gets Certified by Thailand’s NBTC, Launch Appears Imminent
  9. Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 to Begin January 19: Price Cuts on Redmi Note 8 Pro, iPhone XR, More Details
  10. Tesla Challenges Pwn2Own Hackers to Find Bugs in Its Connected Cars and Win a Model 3
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.