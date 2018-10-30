Apple is all set to host a launch event today, where it is expected to unveil new iPad models, a successor to the affordable MacBook Air, and possibly make some other hardware or software-related announcements. Following the iPhone 2018 announcement last month, Apple is hosting a launch event for the second consecutive month this year. The event scheduled for October 30

(Tuesday) will begin at 10am EDT (7:30pm IST). Interestingly, instead of Cupertino, California, Apple has chosen the Howard Gilman Opera House at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City as the launch venue. Here's everything that you can expect at the event and how you can stream the launch.

How to watch Apple's October 30 event live stream

Apple will be launching several hotly anticipated devices at the Gilman Opera House at the at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York today. For those who are not attending the event, Apple will live stream it on its website. It is worth noting that the live stream of the event will be available to watch on select devices only. The dedicated webpage will go live at 10am EDT (7:30pm IST). Live streaming of Apple's events is typically available via Safari on macOS or iOS and Microsoft Edge on Windows 10. The event will also be live streamed on Apple TV. The September 12 launch of the new iPhone models saw live stream availability on other browsers as well - Apple said users can access the stream using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required) - and this time may see this widened availability as well. The company may also live stream the event on Twitter, as it had last time around.

What to expect at Apple's October 30 event

In the past few years, Apple has saved its major iPad and Mac refreshes for its October events, and recent reports appear to be in line with this. As per a recent report, today's launches will include revamped iPad Pro models with Face ID and a new charging port, a new laptop destined to replace the ageing MacBook Air, and a new Mac mini geared toward professional users.

Leaked details of an updated iPad Pro have surfaced sporadically throughout the year, and if they prove to be true, we could see the unveiling of a newly refreshed model. The iPad Pro was first launched by Apple in 2015 with an aim to take on Microsoft's Surface Pro. The new iPad Pro could be a very significant launch in the product's history. The update comes at an important time for the device, which hasn't been refreshed since 2017. Previous reports have suggested that the new iPad Pro may have edge-to-edge screens with slimmer bezels similar to 2018 iPhone models, a USB-C connector for charging and syncing data, Face ID for unlocking and Animojis, cheaper LCD panels, more squared-off sides, a custom Apple graphics chip, an updated Apple Pencil. According to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will launch a new iPad Pro with an 11-inch screen to replace the 10.5-inch model alongside the 12.9-inch variant.

Apart from that, Apple may unveil its first major Mac upgrade since June 2017. The MacBook Air and Mac mini may see notable changes in today's launch. The Cupertino giant is expected to unveil a new entry-level laptop to replace the MacBook Air. It is expected to come with a higher-resolution 13-inch display and thin bezels. Also, the Mac mini may see its first update since 2014. It may get new processors and features. Besides, Apple may also announce refreshed iMac models, iMac Pro models, and 12-inch MacBook models.

Besides all that, Apple likes keeping some surprises for the last and there is always a chance that the company may have something up its sleeves. During the event, Apple may finally announce the availability and price of its AirPower wireless charging system. The device was first announced back in September 2017 as a pad that enables people to charge an iPhone, AirPods, and the Apple Watch wirelessly at the same time.

