Apple to Introduce 12.9-Inch iPad Pro in Q1 2021, Taps Suppliers for Mini-LED Technology for MacBook: Report

Apple may be moving away from China as it looks to Taiwan for Mini-LED manufacturers.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 9 July 2020 16:20 IST
Apple iPad Pro’s display is expected to be upgraded manifold with Mini-LED

Highlights
  • Apple’s new iPad Pro may feature Mini-LED technology
  • iPad Pro will be followed by a 16-inch and a 14-inch MacBook Pro
  • Apple looks at Taiwan for Mini-LED manufacturers

Apple will unveil a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Mini-LED display in the first quarter of 2021, according to a report. Expected to be the Cupertino giant's first Mini-LED offering, the iPad Pro may be followed by a 16-inch MacBook Pro and a new 14-inch MacBook Pro. It was earlier rumoured that Apple might release the new iPad Pro in the first half of 2021. The new development helps narrow down the window a little. Apple has also been sourcing suppliers to develop Mini-LED technology for the new MacBook Pro models. The report suggests that Apple may be looking into Taiwanese manufacturers for this.

Reported by TrendForce as per investigations by its LEDinside research division, the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro will come with a Mini-LED screen, which promises high contrast ratios, high dynamic range and a rich colour range. To achieve the high colour saturation through local dimming and an impressive contrast ratio, the iPad Pro will be fitted with 10,384 Mini-LED chips. The report suggests that this might pose a big challenge for manufacturers in meeting demands for low cost and high yield rate.

Apple has also opened contract bids for Mini-LED backlights for its upcoming 16-inch and 14-inch iterations of the MacBook Pro. In terms of display, the contrast ratios Mini-LED technology can go up to 1,000,000:1. In comparison, the current generation of displays generally offer a ratio of 10,000:1. The report also suggests that the new display technology is “highly reliable” as it can maintain full functionality and also deliver consistent brightness in harsh temperatures ranging from -10 degrees Celsius to 60 degrees Celsius.

According to the report, Apple may be looking at moving away from China to tap Mini-LED manufacturers in Taiwan, which ensures a stable supply chain for the brand and would also help it avoid getting caught on the wrong side of the US-China trade war.

Last month, at the WWDC 2020 event, Apple formally announced that the brand plans to move its entire Mac lineup to silicon, its in-house processors. The first Mac powered by the new technology is expected to roll out towards the end of this year. Back in June, it was also tipped that the upcoming iPad Pro models are designed to be 5G-ready and will be powered by A14X chip.

WWDC 2020 had a lot of exciting announcements from Apple, but which are the best iOS 14 features for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Apple, Apple iPad Pro, Mini-LED, Apple Mini-LED, MacBook, Apple Silicon
