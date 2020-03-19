Technology News
iPadOS 13.4 Update to Bring Full Mouse and Trackpad Support to iPad Models

Apple announced the iPadOS 13.4 along with the launch of the 2020 iPad Pro.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 19 March 2020 15:52 IST
iPadOS 13.4 Update to Bring Full Mouse and Trackpad Support to iPad Models

Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro will start at a price of Rs. 71,900

Highlights
  • Apple launched the iPad Pro 2020 on March 18
  • Apple says the trackpad support is an all-new way to interact with iPad
  • Trackpad support will come with the iPadOS 13.4 update

Apple is finally bringing mouse and trackpad support for the iPad. The company will add support for trackpads to Apple iPad tablets with the upcoming iPadOS 13.4 update, starting but not limited to its new 2020 iPad Pro and the accompanying 'Magic Keyboard' that the company launched on March 18. The trackpad support will run on every iPad with the iPadOS 13.4 software. The better part of the update will be that it won't be limited to Apple's Magic Mouse or Magic Trackpad, the update will work on third party mouse or trackpads connected via Bluetooth or USB as well.

The iPadOS 13.4 update will be made available to download on March 24. This, however, is not the first time Apple is adding trackpad and mouse support for the iPad. The company had initially added the support with the launch of the iPadOS 13 last year. However, the implementation with iPadOS 13.4 is a completely different system. Apple has promised an "all-new way" to interact with the iPad, rather than copying the experience from macOS, as the company explained that it has rebuilt the trackpad support for iPad from the ground up. The new trackpad for iPad Pro will come with a new style of hovering over contents on a screen, with a new kind of cursor, which is a circular dot, instead of the traditional pointer or finger that people are used to. The cursor will now select the icons that the user hovers the trackpad on to, taking away from the usual pointer sitting over an icon. The new trackpad will keep all the Multi-Touch gestures previously seen on Apple's devices.


 

Apple launched the fourth generation of its iPad Pro on Wednesday with a new camera module and a more powerful A12Z Bionic chip. The company claims the new iPad Pro to be more powerful that "most Windows PC laptops," something that will be subject to testing only. The new "Pro Camera" module houses two cameras - a 12-megapixel wide camera and a 10-megapixel Ultra-Wide lens, that Apple claims zooms out two times to capture a wider field of view. The camera module houses the LiDAR sensor also, which will be used for depth sensing and AR integration. The LiDAR sensor can measure the distance to surrounding objects by up to 5 meters

Prices for the new 2020 Apple iPad Pro start at Rs. 71,900 for the 11-inch variant, while the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will cost Rs. 89,900.

Comments

Further reading: Apple, Apple iPad Pro, Apple iPad, iPadOS, iPadOS 13, iPadOS 13.4, iPadOS Update
iPadOS 13.4 Update to Bring Full Mouse and Trackpad Support to iPad Models
