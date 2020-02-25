Technology News
iPad Pro Case Photos Leak on Twitter, Suggest iPhone 11 Pro-Like Triple Camera Design

2020 iPad Pro refresh will be a long awaited addition to the iPad lineup as the model was last refreshed back in 2018.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 February 2020 12:28 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ben Geskin

2020 iPad Pro might launch alongside iPhone SE 2

Highlights
  • Rumoured 2020 iPad Pro case photos surface on Twitter
  • They suggest a triple camera design on the back of the iPad Pro
  • One of the sensors is suspected to be a 3D depth sensor

Apple is reportedly working on a new refreshed iPad Pro and some photos for its suspected case have surfaced on Twitter which gives an idea of what the refreshed iPad Pro will look like. The images show a square cut out on the back where the cameras would be, similar to the iPhone 11 Pro. The supposed case has raised bumpers on two of the edges, a cutout for the charging port, and a cutout for the alert slider.

The images shared by tipster Ben Geskin on Twitter also fall in line with the leaked renders that surfaced late last year, suggesting a triple rear camera system for both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. Previous reports suggest that the refreshed iPad Pro will have a triple camera setup with support for 3D sensing for augmented reality (AR). This will reportedly allow the new iPad Pro to use TrueDepth camera technology found on the front facing cameras on iPhone models, on a larger scale and it will be able to measure depth up to 8-10 feet away from the iPad.

While there is no update on the release date of the refreshed iPad Pro from Apple, we previously reported that it could be unveiled alongside the much awaited iPhone SE 2 - which is currently rumoured to launch on March 31. When it comes to design, previous leaks have shown there will not be any major design changes compared to the 2018 iPad Pro and that both the refreshed models will retain Face ID.

The first iPad Pro model was launched in 2015 with a 12.9-inch display, and its 9.7-inch version came in 2016. Apple released the second generation iPad Pro in 2017, followed by the final refresh in 2018. Last year, the Cupertino, California based company did not release a new iPad Pro but worked on software and renamed its operating system for the tablet to iPadOS. It enabled customers to use their iPad tablets more like laptops rather than tablets by adding mouse support and a file manager.

