Apple iPad Pro 2022 is expected to be the next addition to the company's high-end tablet portfolio in 2022, and renders of the device have been spotted online. According to the new renders shared by a Chinese website, the next Apple iPad Pro model could feature a display notch. Apple is yet to reveal any information about any upcoming iPad Pro models it could be working on for 2022. The device could also feature a triple camera setup, sporting a design similar to Apple's iPhone 13 series, according to the renders.

According to renders shared by MyDrivers, the iPad Pro 2022 model could sport slimmer bezels on all sides but add a display notch to accommodate the front-facing camera. The notch appears similar to the one found on both the company's iPhone 13 and this year's MacBook Pro models featuring the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

The report states that the iPad Pro 2022 could be launched in 11-inch and 12.9-inch models and sport OLED displays. Both Apple iPad Pro models are tipped to feature an LTPO display with dual-layer OLED technology, according to the report. As previously mentioned, Apple has not yet revealed any information regarding plans for a refreshed iPad Pro lineup next year. Meanwhile, the report suggests that the company is also working on using a titanium alloy for the iPad Pro models for better durability and scratch resistance.

Apple's iPad Pro 2002 is tipped to sport a triple camera setup, and the renders suggest that the rear camera module could feature a similar design to both iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The report also suggests that the next iPad Pro model could come with a LiDAR sensor, which could allow better AR performance on the tablet. However, the camera specifications on the iPad Pro are currently unknown.