Technology News
loading

iPad Pro 2022 Renders Appear Online, Show Triple Rear Cameras, Notch on Display

Apple’s iPad Pro 2022 will reportedly feature an LTPO display.

By David Delima | Updated: 21 December 2021 13:47 IST
iPad Pro 2022 Renders Appear Online, Show Triple Rear Cameras, Notch on Display

Photo Credit: MyDrivers

Apple brought a notched display similar to the leaked renders (pictured) on its 2021 MacBook Pro models

Highlights
  • Apple is tipped to refresh the iPad Pro lineup in 2022
  • The 2022 iPad Pro could sport very thin bezels on all edges
  • Apple is yet to announce any plans for an iPad Pro refresh in 2022

Apple iPad Pro 2022 is expected to be the next addition to the company's high-end tablet portfolio in 2022, and renders of the device have been spotted online. According to the new renders shared by a Chinese website, the next Apple iPad Pro model could feature a display notch. Apple is yet to reveal any information about any upcoming iPad Pro models it could be working on for 2022. The device could also feature a triple camera setup, sporting a design similar to Apple's iPhone 13 series, according to the renders.

According to renders shared by MyDrivers, the iPad Pro 2022 model could sport slimmer bezels on all sides but add a display notch to accommodate the front-facing camera. The notch appears similar to the one found on both the company's iPhone 13 and this year's MacBook Pro models featuring the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

The report states that the iPad Pro 2022 could be launched in 11-inch and 12.9-inch models and sport OLED displays. Both Apple iPad Pro models are tipped to feature an LTPO display with dual-layer OLED technology, according to the report. As previously mentioned, Apple has not yet revealed any information regarding plans for a refreshed iPad Pro lineup next year. Meanwhile, the report suggests that the company is also working on using a titanium alloy for the iPad Pro models for better durability and scratch resistance.

Apple's iPad Pro 2002 is tipped to sport a triple camera setup, and the renders suggest that the rear camera module could feature a similar design to both iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The report also suggests that the next iPad Pro model could come with a LiDAR sensor, which could allow better AR performance on the tablet. However, the camera specifications on the iPad Pro are currently unknown.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple iPad Pro, iPad Pro 2022, Apple iPad Pro 2022, iPad Pro Renders, Apple, iPad Pro, iPad Pro 2022 Display, iPad Pro 2022 Notch, iPad Pro Camera, iPad Pro Specifications
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Realme 9i May Debut in India as Realme Narzo 9i, Realme 9 Pro+ Spotted on Multiple Certification Sites

Related Stories

iPad Pro 2022 Renders Appear Online, Show Triple Rear Cameras, Notch on Display
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Series Launch Date Confirmed for December 28
  2. Google Celebrates Winter Season With Animated Doodle
  3. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  4. Oppo Find N First Impressions: Folding It the Right Way
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Taking Place in January: Pete Lau
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Vivo S12 Pro Teased to Come With Dual Selfie Cameras
  8. The Matrix Resurrections Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release in India
  9. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Exchange FTX US Partners With US Sports Teams to Enable Trading, NFT Activities
  2. iPad Pro 2022 Renders Appear Online, Show Triple Rear Cameras, Notch on Display
  3. Realme 9i May Debut in India as Realme Narzo 9i, Realme 9 Pro+ Spotted on Multiple Certification Sites
  4. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Smartwatch Launch Date, Specifications Revealed; Noise Champ Smart Band Unveiled in India
  5. Snapdeal Files for IPO, Targets to Raise Rs. 1,250 Crore Through Fresh Issue of Shares
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Set for January, Co-Founder Pete Lau Confirms
  7. Vivo V23 Pro Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console Listing, Could Come With Dual Selfie Cameras
  8. TicWatch GTK Smartwatch With Up to 10-Day Battery Life, 5ATM Water Resistance Launched
  9. iQoo U5 Specifications Surface Through JD Mall Store Listing, Listed to Sport a Snapdragon 695 SoC
  10. Apple Mixed Reality Headset Spotted in Concept Renders, Shows Familiar Design
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com